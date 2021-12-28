Video: Woman arrested after beating an elderly man for a mask in a flight in the US

A woman was arrested after a riot on a flight that went from Tampa, Florida (USA) to the city of Atlanta, Georgia (USA), on Thursday (24). The passenger, identified as Patricia Cornwall, reportedly slapped and spat at another passenger while yelling at him to put on his mask.

In a video posted on social media, it is possible to see that the woman had the mask on her chin while demanding that the man put on his mask. The passenger justifies himself by stating that he is eating at that moment and points to the fact that the woman is also without the mask.

“I’ll put on my mask when you put yours on,” replied the woman. After assaulting the elderly man, the crew of the aircraft tried to contain the woman and were also assaulted.

After landing at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, officers heard witness testimony and took the woman into custody.

“Flight 2790 from Tampa to Atlanta was serviced by law enforcement authorities following an undisciplined disturbance by a customer during the flight,” said a spokesman for Delta airline.

“Situations like this are rare for the vast majority of our customers and Delta has zero tolerance for rebel behavior at our airports and on board our aircraft,” says the company’s statement.

