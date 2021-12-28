VW T-Cross to Update Look and Interior Says European Press | Cars

Kleber Silva/ KDesign AG VW -Cross 2023 projection brings the elements of the VW line to the facelift

In addition to the Jeep Renegade, the Volkswagen T-Cross is about to present improvements in its 2023 line. According to information gathered by the specialized European press, the compact SUV will have a facelift with a new front, redesigned bumper and a new LED strip running through the front grille, as per the latest releases from VW.

Some models in Volkswagen’s portfolio also signal that VW could even review the headlights of the T-Cross

. This has a chance of happening through evolutions to the lighting set with more modern systems like the IQ.Light, which made its debut in Brazil with Taos.

The dimensions of the compact SUV are expected to remain unchanged. The rear part, on the other hand, won’t have many new features, maybe just a revision of the bumper, as the artist Kleber Silva says in the projections that illustrate this article.

Kleber Silva/ KDesign AG The rear follows with the visual changes in line with the latest updates from VW

The big package of evolutions in T-Cross 2023

it should even be for the interior, as Jeep promoted in the Compass 2022 range, for example. According to the Europeans, the T-Cross 2023 should receive a much more sophisticated cabin, an attempt by Volkswagen

to give a more noble character to the model.

The SUV will share, for example, the “digital cockpit” seen in the new Polo marketed in the Old Continent. It combines the digital instrument panel with the brand’s most advanced multimedia center in Europe, creating a more sophisticated visual effect. Another evolution for the T-Cross cabin could be a more refined digital control for the HVAC system.

As for its mechanical set, no evolutions are expected in the mechanical sets of the compact SUV

. Here in Brazil, the T-Cross is marketed with 1.0 TSI and 1.4 TSI engines, this one exclusive to the Highline top-of-the-line version, both with turbo and direct injection. The model currently starts at R$ 103,550 in its entry-level Sense version and reaches R$ 155,490 in the Highline catalog.

Images: Kleber Silva Projection (KDesign AG)