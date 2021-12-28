Waack: Bolsonaro just didn’t take a vacation from the madness of attacking children’s vaccinations

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) took a vacation again.

After fishing and walking in Guarujá (SP), now he goes fishing and walking in the sea in Santa Catarina.

President Bolsonaro just did not take a vacation from the madness of attacking the vaccination of children against Covid-19.

For this political campaign, he even used his eleven-year-old daughter when he stated that she will not be immunized.

On the issue of vaccination of children, Bolsonaro only fears interference from the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

As it stands, it looks more like a case for the juvenile court.