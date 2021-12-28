Want to invest? Experts Recommend Mobile Income Care

posted on 12/27/2021 06:00



Stock Exchange: optimism in early 2021 gave way to a lot of volatility in the financial market. Trend should hold – (credit: Gerd Altmann/Pixabay)

Calebe Vieira, commercial director of Be Capital, an investment consulting firm, notes that, in 2021, the fixed income market had no big surprises. “After all, it was already clear that inflation was very high and that one of the main ways of trying to contain it would be to expand the Selic. Therefore, this increase in the Selic was already expected for 2021”, he says.

The only unexpected factor, in the investment analyst’s assessment, is the fact that inflation does not fall in the same proportion as the Selic high. This phenomenon affected financial market investors. “The variable income market left many people with “pants down”. It was expected that, in early 2021, the Ibovespa would close in 2022 at around 130 thousand points. close to 110 thousand points”, he describes.

For 2022, the expert recommends maintaining a more conservative posture in investment portfolios. Caution is justified for two reasons: the resistance of inflation and the instability that should mark 2022.

“As inflation has persisted, there is a possibility that the Selic will reach 12% per year in 2022, which allows for a return close to 1% per month on investments linked to the CDI”, points out Calebe Vieira.

“For this reason, it is important to focus on products with a return higher than 100% of the CDI (Interbank Deposit Certificate), but that do not have a grace period of more than two years”, he recommends. “This is because, if the rise in the Selic generates the effect that we are expecting on inflation (that is, its fall), there will possibly be rate cuts already in 2023, which would be recommended to change the portfolio’s strategy”, he analyzes.

The second reason for caution for 2022, continues Vieira, is the challenging situation in the coming months. As the market has not yet recovered from the pandemic, and elections tend to increase the climate of uncertainty, it is likely that the stock market will show even greater volatility.

“So, for conservative clients, the best thing for the year 2022 is to go back to the old funds and fixed income securities that showed excellent returns in the last year. And for the more daring clients, we recommend reducing the exposure to the Stock Exchange a little, creating a reserve opportunities in more conservative assets and wait for the good opportunities that arise to leverage the gains”, concludes the analyst.

expectations

Renan Silva, economist at BlueMetrix Ativos, says that, from the perspective of investments, crises open up a field of opportunities. For the specialist, although there is an increase in the Selic, it is possible to capture higher interest rates, as in government bonds. “They are the safest in our market. Hence, we return to the rentier’s thesis, according to which it is possible to capture interesting premiums with low credit risk”, he assessed.

Silva also points out that the Stock Exchange is heavily discounted, with stock prices reduced due to expectations of resistant inflation, higher interest rates and political tension. “There are companies with a strong capital structure, whose prices are heavily discounted. So, there are opportunities in these two fields (government bonds and stock exchange), always remembering, especially in variable income, it is good to look for a specialist when choosing assets,” he recommended.

In relation to 2022, Renan Silva assesses that it will be a very troubled year. “Starting with the elections, where the polarized political clash should generate volatility in the market. There is also the scenario of high inflation, which, although accommodating, should persist because we are under the effect of global inflation”, he warns.

Renan recalls that, throughout the pandemic, the government injected a lot of resources into the economy. “Consequently this generates inflation, impacts on commodities and generates repressed demand”, he exemplifies.

Felipe Giroletti, vice president of the financial market technology platform, Franq Open Banking, assesses that 2022 was a challenging year, where fixed income options, for example, were less attractive. The consultant gives three pieces of advice when investing: keep a diversified investment portfolio; respect your own investor profile; and rely on good financial advice.

“Everything depends on the balance in the investment portfolio. If your profile is conservative, respect it, as nothing pays for peace of mind in the face of investments. What helps a lot in this sense is that (advisory) companies help investors,” he says.

Savings

This year’s edition of the Brazilian Investor’s X-Ray, carried out by Anbima, shows that savings were the preferred investment modality in Brazil in the last 12 months. About three out of 10 Brazilians opted for savings (29%). Next, there are investment funds and private bonds, with 5% of the preferences. Government bonds via Tesouro Direto and stocks on the Stock Exchange take the last place, representing 3% of preferences.

Regarding the profile of investors in the country, the survey shows that 40% of Brazilians invest. Of this total, 55% are men, 45% women and both with an average age of 42 years. Most (86%) work with a paid job and went to college (42%).

The survey also informs how Brazilians have saved from 2020 until now. Six out of 10 people (64%) were unable to spend less. Already 36% succeeded, and for 56% of respondents, not going out was the main measure adopted.