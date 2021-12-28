‘Weather doesn’t ease’ · TV News

The death of Daniella Perez (1970-1992) turns 29 this Tuesday (28). Mother of the actress, Gloria Perez recalled the tragic date and vented about her daughter’s murder. “Time doesn’t ease anything,” wrote the Globo soap opera author on social media.

The writer did a text on Instagram and talked about the shocking crime, which was a real tragedy in her family. “Neither the pain, nor the revolt for the impunity of the murderers. Yes, psychopaths are not figures of fiction. They are among us. And greed kills”, affirmed the novelist.

Moved by her co-worker’s post, director Amora Mautner left a comment on the photo shared by Gloria. “I think about it all the time,” wrote the artistic director of Secret Truths 2.

Daniella was killed at age 22 with 18 dagger blows given by Guilherme de Padua and his then wife, Paula Nogueira Thomaz. The assassin played opposite the actress in the soap opera De Corpo e Alma (1992), the first that Gloria Perez signed as an author.

At the time, Padua did not like to have its number of scenes reduced and began to pressure Daniella for the writer to give more importance to her character. Some castmates began to notice the harassment.

On the night of December 28, 1992, Daniela was returning home from the soap opera when her car was closed by Padua. Minutes later, residents of a condominium in Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro, called the police to check for the presence of cars in a thicket.

Padua and Paula were arrested for the crime, but the trial only actually took place in 1997. The actor and his wife were convicted of aggravated homicide, with an embarrassing motive. His sentence was 19 years in a closed regime. But it only served a third of that period. He got out of jail for good behavior in October 1999.

See Gloria’s post:

Documentary of the Daniella Perez case

Gloria Perez has opened her personal archive for the documentary series to be produced by HBO Max regarding her daughter’s murder. In an interview with Gshow’s Novela das 9, podcast, she explained why she agreed to touch the wound and collaborate with director Tatiana Issa, who runs the project alongside Guto Barra.

“You can’t stop the public stories from being told. The only thing I did was open my file to these people. The principal made a commitment to stick to the case file,” said the writer.

“Before the trial of a crime, you have a thousand speculations. Even more a crime that happened in the middle of a soap opera. After the trial, when everything is proven, no one is interested in talking about it anymore. Who will read the file? that someone at some point would do this story, I prefer they do it with that seriousness. I hope you do justice to my daughter, that you tell this story as it happened,” he added.

Gloria also stressed that she would not accept a staged version of the crime being produced. “I would never admit it. I think this kind of story is not for staging, it’s for documentary,” he stressed.

One of the names confirmed in the production is Roberto Carlos. A great friend of the author, he even invited Daniella to his year-end specials while the young woman was still alive. On one occasion, she played the Virgin Mary.

In addition to the singer and Gloria, Claudia Raia, Fabio Assunção and Raul Gazolla –Danella’s ex-husband– will also give their testimonies. The debut is scheduled for 2022 in streaming.