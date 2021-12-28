Wesley Safadão says he’s going to donate show fees to help victims of rain in Bahia

Singer Wesley Safadão announced that he will donate 100% of his concert fee to rain victims in southern Bahia state

wesley naughty (33) was one of the famous people who were moved by the current situation of Bahia’s residents.

This Monday, the 27th, the singer announced on social networks that he will donate 100% of the fee for the concert he will perform in the Barra Grande district, which is located in Maraú, in the south of the state.

The region suffers from heavy rains, and Safadão also asked the public to make donations to help families who are homeless and have lost their belongings.

“Today I’ll be in Barra Grande, Bahia, and given the sad situation that the south of the state is going through, I decided that I’m going to donate 100% of my cash for this show to help. Let’s go together in this chain of faith and love, help you too with what you can!”, said the artist on his social network.

In Stories on his Instagram, Wesley commented on the situation of victims in Bahia. “I just arrived here in Bahia, I’m already on Bahian soil. This state that we love, that the whole of Brazil loves and that transmits a lot of joy to those who come here. But this time I’m not so happy to talk to you about Bahia. Everyone has been following the news, social networks, all the media that have been publicizing the situation that southern Bahia is in. I’m here to say that you can also make your donation.”

“Today I have a show here in Bahia and I’m going to donate 100% of my cash to help more than 400 thousand people who are suffering, with their homes devastated, without knowing where they’re going to sleep. It’s really a very complicated situation.”, said still.

“You can also do your part, in addition to promoting, of course, donating blankets, food, food baskets. Bahia needs us, and may God bless the state”, he concluded.

