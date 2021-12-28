What caused the heavy rains in Bahia

Two meteorological phenomena were responsible for the heavy rains that hit southern Bahia cities: a ZCAS (South Atlantic Convergence Zone) and a cold front coming from Espírito Santo.

These two phenomena, according to Inmet (National Institute of Meteorology), occurred three times in December in this region of the state.

According to meteorologist Mamedes Luiz Melo, from Inmet, the first episode took place between the 1st and 2nd, but with low intensity.

The second was between days 7 and 12, with greater intensity. And the last one, on Christmas Eve—also with high intensity.

“There were two episodes of great intensity that took place in the same place, in a short period of time. The region had already been punished and the ground was soaked, which contributed to a greater impact”, said Melo.

The forecast is that this Monday (27), the rains will lose intensity and will be concentrated in the western region of Bahia.

Underwater cities

The heavy rains that hit Bahia in recent days affected about 470 thousand people, according to the Civil Defense released this Monday. The death toll reached 20.

A support base for victims of the rains was set up in the city of Ilhéus. In total, 116 municipalities registered damages.