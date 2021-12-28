What happened in 2021 that teaches you to better invest money in 2022 – 12/28/2021

The year 2021 was very unstable for investments and some lessons need to be learned to plan well what to do with your money in 2022. This is the synthesis of what was discussed in the Investimento Ao Vivo program, by the analysis house Levante Ideias de Investimento , in partnership with the UOL, with economist Rafael Bevilacqua and investment expert Julia Reis,

“There were a lot of twists and turns in 2021, at various points, like the issue of vaccination and then the covid-19 variants,” Bevilacqua said.

Watch the full program below and check out all the analysis made by the economists. They also answered internet users’ questions about investments. Investimento Ao Vivo is broadcast every two weeks on the home page of UOL, UOL Economia and UOL Investimentos, and is available for anyone wanting to delve deeper into the themes.

Vaccination positively impacts the Stock Exchange; variants, no

They highlighted the advance of vaccination against covid-19, among other points, as an event that positively impacted the Exchange.

“But the arrival of delta and later omicron variants has brought new fear into the market,” said Julia.

Inflation and Selic scare the market

In March, the increase in inflation and the consequent rise in the Selic rate caused the market to be scared, in the assessment of Julia Reis. “These are factors that mark the markets and end up impacting our investments and finances,” she declared.

The Selic rate started 2021 at 2% and ends at 9.25% per annum, with an increase perspective already in the beginning of 2022.

“It was in March of this year, with high inflation, that the Central Bank began the movement to increase the Selic”, explained Bevilacqua. “Inflation is not a local phenomenon, only in Brazil; it is also in the world, global. But we are beginning to see some signs of improvement,” he said.

Planning for 2022

For Julia Reis, investments must be planned. “Both 2020 and 2021 brought a lot of lessons, in all aspects: in health, self-care, taking care of the pocket, with finances. There is no way to separate quality of life from physical and financial health. Now we have to take advantage of these lessons to plan for 2022”, he declared.

Bevilacqua says that the discipline of saving is essential. “We are going to try to take advantage of these lessons to think about investments. Saving is not a question of how much you earn, but of discipline,” he stated.

What to choose when investing

Julia Reis says it is important to keep an eye on the surroundings to see which sectors are resuming their activities, such as shopping malls, restaurants and the tourism sector, among others.

“The recovery of the economy ends up boosting retail, tourism, among others. It is necessary to be aware of this ‘movement’ and think about how it can impact the revenues of companies and, consequently, our investments,” he said.

Bevilacqua gives a practical example: “Is gasoline expensive? Maybe it’s worth investing in companies in the sector. A company does well when it manages to sell more, conquer the market. We can see this on a daily basis and bring it to investments”, he explained.

For Julia, it is necessary to bring the rational to decision making. “A closer look at these events allows us to understand why certain assets are recommended for investment,” he explained.

