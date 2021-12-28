what is it and how does the Credit Guarantee Fund work?

The Credit Guarantee Fund (FGC) is a non-profit civil private association whose function is to guarantee the recovery of deposits and credits in financial institutions – banks, fintechs and the like – in the event of bankruptcy.

Therefore, in the event of the possible bankruptcy of a financial institution, its deposits that are in checking accounts, savings accounts or in some fixed income investments will be paid by the FGC, up to a limit of R$ 250,000.

In this case, the investor has the FGC as a type of deposit insurance that guarantees fundamental protection for the stability of a country’s economy.

Thus, the FGC emerges with the mission of providing more security to the Brazilian banking system. In economic terms, deposit guarantors are also called classic paybox.

How does the FGC work

The FGC is maintained by periodic investment from its affiliated institutions. In practice, the members, who are the financial institutions, contribute monthly with 0.0125% of the deposits eligible for the guarantee.

According to the rules of the Central Bank, it is mandatory Banks and financial institutions operating in Brazil with the following activities are part of the FGC:

Cash deposit receipts;

Fundraising through mortgage bonds;

Carrying out transactions in bills of exchange;

Fundraising by issuing securities operations.

Among the organizations that meet these requirements and participate in this society are:

Public, commercial and multiple banks;

Development banks;

Financial;

Real estate credit companies;

loan and savings associations;

Mortgage companies.

In situations of bankruptcy or intervention in one of the participating institutions, the FGC uses the amount that has been accumulated to pay the amount owed to investors holding current accounts.

