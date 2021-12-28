What scientists found upon reaching the volcano’s crater at La Palma

the volcano Cumbre Vieja stopped expelling lava and pyroclasts after three months of eruption started on September 19 and that was the longest in five centuries in La Palma, in the Canary Islands. With the tranquility of the volcanic building, scientists managed to reach the area of ​​the Cumbre Vieja crater on foot, where they made fascinating and curious finds.

Some areas within the crater of the La Palma volcano, which has been without activity for over a week, have small red spots, which appear to mimic the “blood of the volcano’s arteries”. It is, as the scientists of the Volcanological Institute of the Canary Islands (Involcan) explain. They are drops of liquid sulfur.

This phenomenon only occurs when the temperature is above 190°C. In the images posted on social networks by the forecasting and monitoring agency for volcanoes in the Canary Islands, it is also possible to observe the “characteristic” yellow color of sulfur in the solid state.

The researchers also found volcanic sulfur crystals. Different sulfur gases, including sulfur dioxide (SO2) and hydrogen sulfide (H2S), can react with each other to deposit pure native sulfur crystals in degassing sites called fumaroles.

These are just one more of the curiosities left by what has become the most destructive volcano in La Palma. Over these three months, the public saw other striking images such as the Pele’s hair, which appeared near the volcano in late November, or the house you saved from lava Or the mouth of lava that opened in the door of a residence.

The hairs are pyroclasts stretched by the wind to form filaments with a diameter of less than 0.5 millimeters, a kind of volcanic glass strings, as explained by the volcanologist of the Geological and Mining Institute of Spain Inés Galindo. The phenomenon is named after Pelé’s hair in honor of a Hawaiian goddess”, explained the expert.

The volcano also created gems. In early November, Involcan experts found a semi-precious stone expelled by the eruption. It is a crystal olivine, belonging to the most recent lavas. Olivine is the gem produced by volcanoes and has been detected in other eruptions in the Canary Islands. It is one of the most important minerals in the classification of magmatic rocks, very rich in magnesium, the main constituent layer of the Earth’s upper mantle.

The eruption was the first in La Palma since October 1971, when the Teneguia volcano spewed lava for three weeks. La Palma, with 85,000 inhabitants, is one of the eight islands in the Canary Islands. At its closest point to Africa, it is 100 kilometers from Morocco. The Canary Islands are 460 kilometers from Madeira Island, in Portugal, and 1,428 kilometers from Sal Island, in Cape Verde.

Volcanic activity in the southern part of the island of La Palma has lasted at least 125,000 years and formed the volcano known as Cumbre Vieja, or also simply as Dorsal Sur. Despite being different structures, Cumbre Vieja could be part of the Taburiente volcano.

The Cumbre Vieja erupted in 1971, 1949, 1712, 1677, 1646 and 1585. It is the most active volcano in the Canary Islands. The eruptions occurred at intervals of 20-60 years. The exception was the remarkable 237-year dormancy between 1712 and 1949. Scientists speculate that the massive six-year eruption on the nearby island of Lanzarote in 1730 induced a long dormancy at Cumbre Vieja of more than two centuries until 1949.