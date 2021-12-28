what to expect with high inflation and interest rates?

Despite advances in vaccination and an improvement in the pandemic situation, Brazil must face a very adverse scenario in 2022. This is because, even with the downward trend in inflation, the macroeconomic scenario brings a high interest rate, in addition to a Real devalued. Another point is the presidential elections at the end of the year, which can act as an aggravating factor for greater market volatility. To find out more about the forecasts for the Brazilian economy for the coming year, check out below.

Thus, for 2022, experts say that the expectation is not positive. It is possible that the drop will be smaller, but the idea of ​​economic growth is not sustainable. As in 2021, service and retail sectors are likely to be affected by the decline in household purchasing power, caused by inflation and lower wages.

In addition, the consumer durables industry is also expected to underperform. Among other problems, the country’s productivity and economy is low, the workforce is poorly qualified and the national industry is lagging in technology.

Finally, according to economists, the increase in public spending without compensatory measures generates suspicions about the government’s fiscal commitment. This, in turn, ends up putting pressure on the exchange rate and intensifying inflation and interest rates. The forecast for the 2022 economy is that the dollar will be in the range of R$ 5.40 to R$ 5.50, with a Selic rate between 10.5% and 12% and an IPCA close to 5% pa, on average.

In addition to the internal problems, the international scenario will also be of little help to the Brazilian economy, as there is no great demand for Brazilian exports.

Image: Ronnie Chua / shutterstock.com