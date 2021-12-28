WhatsApp news should please lovers and seducers

One new feature who arrived at Whatsapp promises to please both lovers and people who like to flirt through the application. The novelty is already available to most users, and should arrive within the next few days for all account holders.

Now heart emojis have movement. It’s as if it’s palpitating, showing that the user is in love and their heart is racing faster than normal.

So far, only the red heart emoji has received the effect. This is a good way to show that you love your partner or that you are starting to like someone. Combined with other emojis, you can use the novelty to reveal that you have a baby on the way.

new features

WhatsApp is always testing new functions to improve user experience. In order not to miss any of them, it is necessary to keep the application always up to date.

Recently, the specialized website WABetaInfo reported that the platform is testing a reaction feature using emojis, as is already the case on Instagram, Messenger and Twitter. There is no release forecast yet.