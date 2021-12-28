WhatsApp prepares new Communities feature; check out

The next big thing is the Communities, a tool that started to appear in rumors last month.

The first information comes from the website WABetaInfo, who previewed the feature in the latest iOS beta. The site should function as a new way where admins will have more control over WhatsApp groups. Briefly, it would be a kind of group of groups.

📝 WhatsApp Messenger beta for iOS 2.22.1.1: what’s new? WhatsApp is working on the ability to create a community, for a future update.https://t.co/P8CoDTLwde — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) December 26, 2021

Like normal groups, Communities are created by adding a name, description, and profile picture, if you like. However, instead of adding normal users, you can add groups: maximum 10.

During creation, WhatsApp automatically makes a group called “Announcements” in which community moderators can post important notices and information for all participants. The interesting thing is that if a user leaves the Community, he will no longer be able to see which groups were part of it.