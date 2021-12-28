WhatsApp prepares new Communities feature; check out

Raju Singh 1 min ago Technology Comments Off on WhatsApp prepares new Communities feature; check out 0 Views

The next big thing is the Communities, a tool that started to appear in rumors last month.

The first information comes from the website WABetaInfo, who previewed the feature in the latest iOS beta. The site should function as a new way where admins will have more control over WhatsApp groups. Briefly, it would be a kind of group of groups.

Like normal groups, Communities are created by adding a name, description, and profile picture, if you like. However, instead of adding normal users, you can add groups: maximum 10.

During creation, WhatsApp automatically makes a group called “Announcements” in which community moderators can post important notices and information for all participants. The interesting thing is that if a user leaves the Community, he will no longer be able to see which groups were part of it.

More details will be given shortly. The latest beta version of Whatsapp is 2.22.1.1

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

Zelda: Breath of the Wild voted best game ever in Japan

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild just been elected the best game ever …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved