WhatsApp will allow users to search for restaurants and stores

The WhatsApp instant messaging platform is planning to announce a new feature that will allow users to search for nearby businesses. The feature has been released to some people in São Paulo and will be released to more people in the future, said WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo.

According to WABetaInfo, this new feature will be available for iOS and Android users. WhatsApp users will be able to search for hotels, restaurants, supermarkets, clothing stores or any business nearby.

“When searching for something on WhatsApp, there will be a new section called ‘Nearby Business’: when you select the category, the results of the business accounts will be filtered based on your choice”, noted WABetaInfo.

This feature is not yet available, but will be available in a future update for people who are already able to use Business Directory.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is testing a new in-app camera interface for Android devices. The new interface changes the look of the camera and lets users see more of what they’re capturing.

Earlier this month, WhatsApp also announced a new feature for voice messages that allows users to listen to voice messages before sending them.

Not only that, but the company is now preventing unknown contacts from seeing a user’s last visa status online. While the messaging app already gives users the option to hide their last viewed and online details, there are certain third-party apps that can still monitor their activities and new privacy measures are aimed at preventing them.

In addition, Meta’s proprietary messaging app must also redraw chat bubbles entirely with rounder, larger, and more colorful bubbles in the path.