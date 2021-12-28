Which hero movie has the highest grossing? See list

Spider-Man: No Return Home has already hit the $1 billion mark at the world box office — the completion of the Tom Holland trilogy was the first film to achieve that feat after the Covid-19 pandemic began.

But what about other Spider-Man films, whether by Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield or Tom Holland himself, how much did they make? Did anyone else make it past the billion mark? Check out the list below, ordered according to the year each movie premiered:

Worldwide box office of all Spider-Man movies

Spider-Man (2002) – US$ 825,025,036

Spider-Man 2 (2004) – US$ 788,976,453

Spider-Man 3 (2007) – US$ 894,983,373

The Spectacular Spider-Man (2012) – US$757.930,663

The Spectacular Spider-Man 2: The Electro Menace (2014) – US$ 708,982,323

Spider-Man: Back Home (2017) – US$ 880,166,924

Spider-Man on the Spiderverse (2018) – US$ 375,540,831

Spider-Man: Away From Home (2019) – $1,131,927,996

Spider-Man: No Return Home (2021) – US$ 1,054,431,855

Note that Spider-Man’s “worst” box office so far has been the critically acclaimed Spider-Man animation on Spiderverse, while the best numbers are Spider-Man: No Far From Home — although the latest No Back Home should outperform it in the next few days.

It is also worth noting that, in the trilogy by Tobey Maguire and Sam Raimi, it is Spider-Man 3, considered by many to be the weakest, who holds the title of world’s biggest box office.

