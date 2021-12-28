Which league is not ‘among Haaland’s dreams’ and could define the future of the star Europe wants

Journalist Gianluca Di Marzio informs that the Premier League does not fill the eyes of Erling Haaland, who prefers LaLiga

jewel of Borussia Dortmund and named as the ‘consumer dream’ of the main teams in the Old Continent, Erling Haaland seems to have reached the ‘peak’ of being able to choose which league you want to play in from 2022. Interestingly, Premier League, considered the ‘best in the world’ by many, does not seem to arouse great emotions in Norwegian.

As published by Gianluca Di Marzio, an Italian journalist specializing in the international ball market, Haaland has a greater preference for LaLiga. According to the reporter, the Premier League ‘is not among the striker’s dreams’. The information would make teams like Manchester United and Manchester City, possible candidates to have Haaland, drop behind the competitors.

On the other hand, who can smile with this information is Barcelona. According to the diary Sports World, Joan Laporta, president of the club, has been having meetings with Mino Raiola, manager of the Norwegian star and who has ‘free traffic’ within the Catalan team.

Even knowing the huge European competition for Haaland, Barcelona are trying to find a way to count on a great striker for the near future, especially after being surprised by the early retirement of Kun Agüero, diagnosed with a heart problem.

In the meantime, Barcelona monitor options more carefully than Haaland. The Brazilian Arthur Cabral, from Basel, Switzerland, and Edinson Cavani, from Manchester United, are monitored by the Catalan club and one of them may arrive at Camp Nou in this transfer market, in January 2022.

This season, despite suffering a thigh injury, Haaland adds impressive numbers. Between Borussia Dortmund and the Norwegian team, the center forward has 24 goals and four assists in 19 matches.