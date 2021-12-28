Who is Bruna Gomes, ex-girlfriend of Felipe Neto?

Felipe Neto and Bruna Gomes announced yesterday that their five-year relationship has come to an end. Bruna says she was taken by surprise by the breakup, which happened over the phone at Christmas.

The 26-year-old youtuber has 5.6 million followers on Instagram and was born in Tubarão, Santa Catarina.

But who is she?

Bruna met Felipe Neto through Snapchat in 2014, when she was 18 years old. He, eight years older, was married to also youtuber Maddu Magalhães.

In the video in which he introduced Bruna to fans, Felipe says he didn’t stay with her until the end of their relationship, but because of the “conditions” of the relationship, “he ended up having eyes for someone else”. In November of this year, Maddu confirmed that he had betrayed Felipe Neto.

A friend of Bruna’s responded to a post by Felipe on Snapchat with a video, and she – who at the time was taking a pre-college course for Medicine – caught the attention of youtuber. The relationship, however, only really started in 2017, when she moved to Rio de Janeiro.

In December 2017, Bruna created her YouTube channel, which today has three million followers. There, she talks about her life and makes videos testing products. Last year, during quarantine, Bruna and Felipe Neto moved in together.

Earlier this year, Bruna launched Nuse, her t-shirt brand, with a collection inspired by women’s empowerment — a subject she addresses in Instagram videos.