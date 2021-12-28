Who is Maurício Demetrio, a police officer arrested accused of leading a gang and called a ‘vagabundo’ by Paes

RIO — Civil Police Chief Maurício Demétrio Afonso Alves was often involved in controversies during his career at the corporation. After starting at the institution on May 3, 2001, Demetrio has already gone through several police stations, almost all of them specialized — Among them, the Environment (DPMA), Consumer (Decon), Robbery and Theft of Automobiles (DRFA) and the of Suppression of Crimes Against Immaterial Property (DRCPIM). It was in the latter that, according to the State’s Public Ministry, the police used the structure to negotiate and collect bribes from merchants on Rua Teresa, in Petrópolis, in the mountainous region. Before being arrested in June, Demetrius even won a monsoon of congratulations and praise from the Legislative Assembly of Rio (Alerj), given by then deputy André Luiz Lazaroni de Moraes, known as André Lazaroni, formerly known as André do PV. Recognition was in 2003. Years later he would be accused of using the Civil Police to extort money from merchants, create dossiers against enemies and try to interfere in the investigations into the case of Councilor Marielle Franco (PSOL) and her driver, Anderson Gomes.

– In 2008, Demetrio publicly denounced the former head of the Civil Police and deputy removed, Álvaro Lins (PMDB), for distributing positions in police stations in Rio in exchange for colluding with illegal gambling on slot machines and fundraising of bribes. At the time, Maurício was a deputy delegate at the Police Station for Robbery and Theft of Automobiles. The case became known as “the group of little people”.

seized cell phones: MP investigates if delegate misused Civil Police wiretapping equipment

– That same year, Demetrio said he would sue Anthony Garotinho for qualified libel, libel, defamation and even filed a lawsuit for moral damages after being accused by the former governor of allegedly trying to extort, in 2003, money from Tribel businessmen, of the group Bayer, in Belford Roxo, while carrying out a search and seizure warrant issued by the state court. According to the delegate, who at the time was assigned to the Environment Protection Police, he did not respond and was not reported to the internal affairs department for any accusation of corruption. Demetrius recalled that not even the businessmen speak of extortion, but of an alleged brutality on the part of the chief during the execution of the judicial measure.

Gunmen Series: The successors of the Bureau of Crime and the endless war of the animal game

Maurício Demetrio spent R$ 35,000 on just one trip to São Paulo Photo: Reproduction

– Demetrius confirmed that, in 2003, he went to the company Tribel, of the Bayer group, in Belford Roxo, to fulfill a search and seizure warrant issued by the Court. He said that, at the time, he arrested one of the company’s directors in contempt. Also according to the police officer, another Bayer director complained about the police action with Garotinho, through Firjan. But at no time did the businessmen speak of extortion, only of brutality. Then Demetrio was transferred to a police station in Baixada. The delegate pointed out that, if there was, as Garotinho says, an extortion attempt, no investigation was carried out into this allegation.

– Over the years, the delegate performed several operations. All of them published in the press. In 2019, Colonel Rubens Castro Peixoto Júnior, then Undersecretary of Intelligence of the Military Police, was dismissed after Demetrius launched an operation against PMs from the agency who, according to the delegate, were suspected of extortion. According to the DRCPIM investigation, the targets pretended to be civil police officers from the specialty to inspect stores in Rio.

– A year later, Demetrio would carry out an operation against eight inspectors from the Institute of Weights and Measures (Ipem), arrested on suspicion of extortion at Feirão das Malhas, in Duque de Caxias, in Baixada Fluminense. The action cost the position of the then president of the agency, engineer Luís Machado dos Santos. Days later he was fired by the then governor.

– In March 2020, Maurício Demetrio, according to the MP, was the mastermind of a fake operation with the intention of obstructing and weakening investigations that were already underway against him and his group. Maurício Demetrio even involved and arrested police chief Marcelo Machado Portugal, who was just investigating him. Machado was released shortly after posting bail. During the investigations, it was found that Demetrius wanted to harm Portugal, his foe.

Luxury property rented by Demetrius in Mangaratiba Photo: Reproduction

– On June 30, 2020 Demetrius is arrested. After the action, a series of new allegations against him emerged. Among them is the accusation of lawyer Carolina Araújo Braga Miraglia de Andrade, who said she was a victim of sexual harassment in 2019. On that occasion, Carolina and her partner, lawyer Mariana Farias Sauwen de Almeida, went to the Police Repression of Crimes Against Immaterial Property, bring the complaint of client Izaura Garcia de Carvalho Mendes, then 65 years old, with a false record from the National Library accusing Father Marcelo Rossi of plagiarism. Once the fraud was proven, Maurício Demetrio ordered the arrest of the three of them for using a false document, forming a conspiracy, slanderous denunciation and embezzlement. Both were acquitted. Carolina said that she felt intimidated by the holder of the specialty, who used the position she held, to try to get closer to her.

Report: arrested police officer tried to discredit witness of bribery scheme with rumor that woman had an affair with police

– Another complaint against Demetrius came from prosecutors Simone Sibilio and Letícia Emile, who were responsible for investigating the deaths of councilwoman Marielle Franco and her driver, Anderson Gomes. According to them, the delegate had access to information about the case, which is under judicial secrecy. The MP confirms the complaint.

A team from the Public Ministry found around R$ 300 thousand in the apartment of police chief Mauricio Demetrio during the action. Photo: Reproduction

– The Civil Police Internal Affairs Bureau also investigates the case in which the police chief arrested the manager of a condiment store in Duque de Caxias, in Baixada Fluminense, for products that had no label stating their expiration date. The merchant was reportedly arrested for failing to post bail to Demetrius, but was released the next day. The case took place in June of this year.

Money, weapons, watches and Civil Police badge were seized at the house of police chief Mauricio Demétrio Photo: Reproduction

– On December 27, the Rio justice system decreed a new arrest of Demetrius, after the Rio Public Prosecutor’s Office analyzed the contents of the delegate’s cell phones. The material revealed that he was negotiating the payment of bribes to change the outcome of investigations. And who also used the police structure to try to set up fake operations. In addition, Demetrius used the Civil system to create a dossier against former president of the Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice, judge Luiz Zveiter and his wife. General Court of Rio, should also data collected.

– Prosecutors of the Public Ministry (MPRJ) accuse delegate Maurício Demetrio of trying to set up two false operations, one of them against the then candidate for mayor of Rio Eduardo Paes, with the intention of influencing the outcome of the elections. Paes reacted and even called the delegate a “vagabundo”. In the other, drugs would be placed in a car used by the Civil Police Internal Affairs, which had opened an investigation against him.