WHO predicts ‘large number’ of hospitalizations for the omicron variant

The rapid spread of omicron will cause “a large number of hospitalizations” of people with covid-19, although it is a slightly less dangerous variant than its predecessor – warned the European arm of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday ( 28).

“A rapid increase in omicrons, such as we have seen in several countries — although combined with a slightly less severe disease — will lead to a large number of hospitalizations, especially among the unvaccinated,” said Catherine Smallwood, one of the WHO Europe officials.

Faced with uncertainties about the new variant first detected in late November in South Africa, countries hesitate between adopting strong restrictions or a more flexible strategy due to signs of lesser severity of the omicron.

“It’s too early to say whether the omicron wave will be more or less severe than the delta wave,” said Smallwood, “although preliminary data on the most affected populations in Europe (England, Scotland, Denmark) show that the omicron can give lead to a lower risk of hospitalization compared to delta”.

The emergency response specialist called for the preliminary data to be considered “with caution”, as, today, the cases observed refer mainly to “young and healthy populations in countries with high rates of vaccination”.

“We still haven’t seen the impact that omicron will have on the most vulnerable groups, such as the elderly who have not yet received full vaccination”, insisted the specialist.

Early studies in South Africa, Scotland and England show that omicron appears to cause fewer hospitalizations than the delta variant.

According to these data, which are still very incomplete and should be taken with caution, omicron can be between 35% and 80% less severe than delta.

Other experts point out, however, that greater contagion can negate the advantage of a less dangerous variant. Many countries have reported record numbers of cases since the start of the covid-19 pandemic.

Specialists also do not know whether this apparently lower severity is due to the intrinsic characteristics of the variant, or whether it is related to the fact that it affects populations already partially immunized (by the vaccine, or by previous infection).

According to figures released on Monday (27), Europe has become the world epicenter of the pandemic spike, with 2,901,073 new cases in the last seven days (55% of the world total), and the highest number of deaths, 24,287 in one week (53% of total), followed by US/Canada (10,269 dead, 22%).