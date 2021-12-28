who was the funkeiro murdered before the show

MC Boco do Borel was killed yesterday as he was preparing to perform at a bar on Serrambi beach, in Ipojuca, near Porto de Galinhas, in Pernambuco. His baptismal name is Paulo Roberto Gonçalves Cavalcanti, but it was with the artistic name Boco do Borel that he became one of the pioneers of brega funk.

Early in his career, Boco partnered with MC Sheldon, but the two ended up distancing themselves. In an emotional video, Sheldon regretted not having told his friend how much he loved him and explained the reason for leaving.

“We didn’t talk, but we loved each other. For a silly reason? There was my DVD, Com Amor Sheldon, a romantic DVD, and Boco had nothing to do with romanticism. And then he wasn’t invited to the DVD and it was this silly intrigue. We wasted time and I was not sorry” – MC Sheldon.

The partnership between Sheldon and Boco lasted between 2007 and 2014. Their complicity was such that both had each other’s names tattooed on their arms. “It was for the love of brothers,” Sheldon said of the tattoo.

Among Boco do Borel’s greatest hits were the songs “Vem Novinha Mim Ter”, “Novinha Merece Sim”, with Sheldon, and “Vem Novinha Tomar Toddynho”.

In his songs, Boco do Borel talked about women, drugs and money. His personal life was no less controversial than his compositions. Boco was arrested in 2020 on suspicion of drug trafficking. For over a year, the funkeiro was detained in the Complexo Prisional do Curado, in the West Zone of Recife.

The MC had a 2-year-old daughter, the result of his marriage to Alynne Cristina. In her social networks, Alynne was indignant with the funkeiro’s death: “I’m disgusted with this cruelty, malice, cowardice and envy”.

The expert pointed out that the singer had 15 perforations on the body, including the head. He even received help, but he could not resist the injuries.