Why China complained about Elon Musk to the UN at risk of tragedy

Elon Musk

SpaceX owner came under intense criticism on Chinese social media after the country’s space station had two “close encounters” with Starlink satellites this year, Beijing said

American Elon Musk, owner of Tesla and richest man in the world, was the target of intense criticism on Chinese social media after China complained that its space station was forced to avoid collisions with satellites launched by the billionaire’s Starlink Internet project Services.

The country’s space station had two “close encounters” with Starlink satellites this year, Beijing said.

The incidents behind the complaints, filed with the UN space agency, have not yet been independently verified.

Starlink is a satellite Internet network operated by SpaceX of Musk.

