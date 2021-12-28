Why China complained about Elon Musk to the UN at risk of tragedy

2 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, SpaceX owner came under intense criticism on Chinese social media after the country’s space station had two “close encounters” with Starlink satellites this year, Beijing said

American Elon Musk, owner of Tesla and richest man in the world, was the target of intense criticism on Chinese social media after China complained that its space station was forced to avoid collisions with satellites launched by the billionaire’s Starlink Internet project Services.

The country’s space station had two “close encounters” with Starlink satellites this year, Beijing said.

The incidents behind the complaints, filed with the UN space agency, have not yet been independently verified.

Starlink is a satellite Internet network operated by SpaceX of Musk.

Musk is well known in China, although his electric car maker Tesla is under increasing scrutiny by regulators.

The incidents took place on July 1 and October 21, according to a document presented by China this month to the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (Unoosa).

“For security reasons, the China Space Station has implemented preventive control to prevent collisions,” Beijing said in the document posted on the agency’s website.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a BBC request for comment.

After the complaint was made public, Musk, Starlink and the US were heavily criticized on the Chinese Twitter-like microblogging platform Weibo.

One user described Starlink’s satellites as “just a pile of space junk”.

Satellites are “American weapons of space warfare” and “Musk is a new ‘weapon’ created by the US government and military,” others said.

One user posted: “Starlink’s risks are gradually being exposed, the entire human race will pay for its commercial activities.”

China has also accused the US of putting astronauts in danger by ignoring obligations under the outer space treaties.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said China is urging the US to act responsibly.

Scientists expressed concern about the risks of collisions in space and called on world governments to share information about the estimated 30,000 satellites and other space debris orbiting the Earth.

SpaceX has launched nearly 1,900 satellites as part of the Starlink network and plans to deploy thousands more.

Last month, NASA, the US space agency, abruptly postponed a spacewalk from the International Space Station because of concerns about space debris.