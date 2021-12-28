why the country goes against the grain by reducing interest rates in 2022

Central banks in several countries began to tighten monetary policy in the second half of 2021. In Brazil, this movement started earlier. The Selic benchmark interest rate rose from 2% a year in January to 9.25% a year in December. And, according to the last edition of the year of the Focus Report, released on Monday (27), the Central Bank (BC) should continue raising the Selic rate in 2022, until the rate reaches 11.50% per year.

Interest rates in the United States have not yet risen, but that is just a matter of time. Since October, the Federal Reserve (Fed), the American BC, has been reducing the stimulus to the economy, which included injecting US$ 120 billion a month into the financial system through the purchase of government bonds and mortgages. And the Fed Funds, equivalent to the Selic, may start to rise as early as March 2022. Currently at zero, this rate could reach 2.5% a year at some point in 2023.

+ Unemployment rate is 12.1% in the quarter until October, reveals IBGE

In China, the situation is reversed. As has been the norm since the Covid explosion in 2019, things tend to happen first in the Asian country. In a statement released on Saturday (25), while Western countries celebrated Christmas, the Chinese People’s Bank (BPC), BC of China, announced some changes. It said it will provide more support for the real economy, which will promote “healthy” growth in the real estate sector and protect the rights of property buyers.

It was not the first step in this direction. In early December, the BPC reduced reserve requirements in order to inject 1.2 trillion renminbi ($188 billion) into the economy. It also allowed commercial banks to cut the benchmark interest rate by five basis points and lowered interest rates for small businesses. And it can do more in 2022.

In the Christmas announcement, the BPC informed that it will create loan programs for small companies and to finance the reduction of pollutant emissions. Banks will be encouraged to finance small businesses and ecologically sustainable projects.

For the government, the Chinese economy is facing three shocks: a drop in supply, a drop in demand and worsening expectations of economic agents. This situation should be aggravated, especially if the problems in the real estate market and the slowdown in private consumption continue.

Moves to cut interest rates and further easing monetary policies could spread to other economies in 2022. Throughout the year that is ending, central bankers have been tempted to raise interest rates to contain the rise in global inflation and the explosion in prices financial assets and commodities.

However, the continuity of this tightening process depends on a variable that may not be confirmed, the end of contamination by Covid. This alone will make further social isolation measures unnecessary. This is not what is happening. On the contrary, the emergence of Ômicron and the concern with other variants that may still emerge increases the probability of restrictions and lockdowns. That’s what the Chinese government is trying to anticipate. That is, we may see a 180-degree shift in monetary policies during early 2022.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?