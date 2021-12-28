Widow of Paulinho admits to receiving monthly payment from Roupa Nova

Elaine Soares Bastos, widow of Paulinho, from Clothes Nova, explained the reason for not having talked about the assistance he receives from the group, after revealing that he would be facing financial difficulties and performing “jobs” in a street commerce in Rio de Janeiro. According to her, a confidential agreement was made so that information about the monthly amount donated would never be disclosed in the media.

“I was surprised by this statement from Roupa Nova because, in 2018, long before my husband thought he was going to die, he and the other members of the band made a pact and agreed that, if any of them died, whoever stayed would support the family. [do falecido] in all senses.”, explained Elaine in conversation with journalist Carla Neves, from Quem magazine.

“Since there was the pandemic, they were without work, without a show, and they give me as much help as they can at that moment. But a confidentiality agreement was made and they asked me that this should never be disclosed in the media and even among my friends. A pact was made in which both parties could not talk about the aid and my part was fulfilled”, said the singer’s widow, who died in December last year.

Elaine Soares points out that she never imagined that the band Roupa Nova would release such a statement, claiming that it donates the monthly amount to her, since they had made the confidential deal.

“They are helping me and they said that I could not, under any circumstances, comment on the help with anyone, that this matter was extremely confidential. I kept my end of the bargain. Otherwise I would have spoken from the beginning because I have no reason to say that they don’t help me”, she said.

Paulinho’s widow also commented on the attacks he’s been getting, after the news broke. “Fan clubs are calling me a brazen and a liar. I was maligned because they broke the deal. But I didn’t divulge anything because a deal is a deal, whoever has character fulfills it until the end. I’m being stoned by the group’s fans because I kept the deal. I’m in treatment and this makes me worse. My psychiatrist even increased the dose of my medicine yesterday”, she lamented.

Insufficient help

Despite considering the monthly aid he receives from Roupa Nova to be extremely valid, Elaine explains that it is still insufficient for her to be able to support herself. Therefore, he opted to do some odd jobs this end of the year.

“What they [Roupa Nova] they can do is not enough to cover the expenses I am forced to bear. Because I don’t have another place to live. If I don’t pay for these condominium and IPTU expenses, I’m forced to leave the apartment and I have the real right to housing because I’m proudly recognized as Paulinho’s wife. His legacy, if it’s up to me, will never be forgotten or erased. Paulinho is irreplaceable, but now he’s no longer good for other people. But for me he will never stop being my beloved and adored husband”, she highlighted.

understand the controversy

Last week, Elaine revealed in a conversation with journalist Carla Neves, from Quem magazine, who had chosen to perform some odd jobs as a street vendor, after facing financial difficulties.

“Since Christmas week was approaching and I’m in the process of waiting for the inventory and formal sharing – as only from them will I be able to go on with my life, regardless of whether I’m working or not – I got in touch with my friend because I knew that she had this store to see if she would give me a boost in the 15 days before Christmas. So I can get some money. Because I’m broke”, she stated.

Afterwards, Banda Clothing Nova’s advisors sent a statement to Fábia Oliveira’s column, on the EmOff website, stating that, since Paulinho’s death, in December of last year, Elaine has received a monthly donation.

“The band has always been a family that had its bonds strengthened by decades of work and coexistence among its members. Regarding Elaine Dias, even in times of pandemic that harmed the lives and livelihoods of everyone due to the lack of work, she has received a monthly amount as a donation by the Filme Nova. Any other information, especially from those who prefer not to identify themselves, is untrue”, informed the note.

