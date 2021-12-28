Widow of Paulinho reveals if she receives financial aid from Roupa Nova

After saying in the media that I was broke and working as a street vendor, Elaine Bastos, widow of Paulinho doClothes Nova, commented in conversation with Quem que, receives help from the group. According to her, there was an agreement not to leak this information.

“I was surprised by this statement from Roupa Nova because, in 2018, long before my husband thought he was going to die, he and the other members of the band made a pact and agreed that, if any of them died, whoever stayed would support the family. [do falecido] in every way”, he commented.

Afterwards, she said that her part was fulfilled, as she did not mention this to the news outlets. “Since there was the pandemic, they were without work, without a show, and they give me as much help as they can at that moment. But a confidentiality agreement was made and they asked me that this should never be disclosed in the media and even among my friends. A pact was made in which both parties could not talk about the aid and my part was fulfilled”, he explained.

confidentiality

Continuing with the subject, Paulinho’s companion highlighted that, if it were up to her, everyone would know that she always had the help of Clothes Nova. Despite this, she revealed to understand the terms of confidentiality between them.

“They are helping me and they said that I could not, under any circumstances, comment on the help with anyone, that this matter was extremely confidential. I kept my end of the bargain. Otherwise I would have spoken from the beginning because I don’t have to say that they don’t help me”, she argued, who complained of several attacks on the web. “Fan clubs are calling me a brazen and a liar. I was maligned because they broke the deal. But I didn’t divulge anything because a deal is a deal, whoever has character fulfills it until the end. I’m being stoned by the group’s fans because I kept the deal. I’m in treatment and this makes me worse. My psychiatrist even increased the dose of my medicine yesterday”, he said.

disavowed

For those who don’t remember, Elaine denied in recent months, some rumors that she was pregnant with Paulinho. According to her, the situation never actually happened.

“I didn’t start any treatment. I have his sperm frozen because in 2009 we thought about having a baby. They are stored and frozen. And I’m the only one authorized to use them whenever I want”, he explained.

What did you think? Follow @siteentrete on Instagram to see the latest celebrity news and leave your comment clicking here. MOST READ