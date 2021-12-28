Widow says why didn’t she talk about financial aid for clothing Nova

Elaine Soares Dias, Paulinho’s widow, lead singer of Roupa Nova, explained why she did not reveal that she receives help from the band, after telling that she is working as a street vendor in a commercial area in Rio de Janeiro, due to financial problems.

In an interview with Quem, the widow explained that she did not talk about the help that Roupa Nova gives her on a monthly basis due to a confidential agreement so that this matter was not disclosed in the media. The help came to the fore after Clothing Nova himself exposed it in a statement — Elaine says she was surprised by this attitude.

“I was surprised by this statement from Roupa Nova because, in 2018, long before my husband thought he was going to die, he and the other members of the band made a pact and agreed that, if any of them died, whoever stayed would support the family. [do falecido] in every way,” he declared.

According to Elaine, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Clothing Nova had its concert schedule affected and, with that, she says that today the band “helps as much as it can”, without revealing the amount.

“But a confidentiality agreement was made and they asked me that it never be publicized in the media and even among my friends. A pact was made in which both parties could not talk about the help and my part was fulfilled” , he stated.

Finally, Elaine Soares reported that the monthly amount paid for the Clothing Nova is “insufficient” for her survival and, for this reason, she decided to work as a street vendor during the Christmas period “to cover the expenses that I am forced to bear”.

“If I don’t cover these condominium and IPTU expenses, I’m forced to leave the apartment and I have the real right to housing because I’m recognized as Paulinho’s wife with great pride. His legacy, if it depends on me, will never be forgotten or Paulinho is irreplaceable, but now he’s no longer good for other people. But for me he will never stop being my beloved and idolized husband,” he added.

Understand

Last week, also in an interview with Quem, Elaine Soares Dias said that she was working as a street vendor to get money to buy Christmas presents for her family. According to her, she asked a friend who works for help selling acrylic items at a stand in the Sahara, a popular shopping area in Rio.

After the repercussions of the statements made by Paulinho’s widow, Clothing Nova released a note explaining that it contributes financially to her.

“In relation to Elaine Dias, even in times of pandemic that harmed everyone’s life and livelihood due to the lack of work, she has received a monthly amount as a donation from the band.”

Elaine, who is a psychologist and a lawyer, is in a legal battle with the singer’s children to have her stable union recognized and the right to inheritance.