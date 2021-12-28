Wife of football player found dead posted farewell message; see what is known of the case

the body of the Anderson Lourenço football player, only 23 years old, was found on the coast of São Paulo after more than 30 hours disappeared. A resident of Osasco, the athlete disappeared in Praia Grande, where he disappeared at dawn on Friday (24). He spent the end of the year festivities with his family in Mogaguá.

What happened to Anderson?



According to the football player’s wife, Larissa Oliveira, 22, Anderson went for a walk with her brother when he disappeared. “Around 2 am, he left his clothes, key, document, and told my brother-in-law that he was going for a walk. After about five minutes, my brother-in-law missed him, because he is not one to disappear like that” , he said in an interview with the G1 portal.

The family believes Anderson walked for about 10 km before entering the sea and drowning. “Since he was a player and had good health, he must have walked a few kilometers, tired, went to splash water on his body, and the water must have taken him away”, he imagines.

In addition to his wife, friends and other family members, Anderson is leaving behind an 11-month-old son, completed on Saturday (25). He was a player for the Philadelphia team, from Jardim Santa Maria, in Osasco.

farewell message

This Monday (27), Larissa posted a farewell message lamenting the tragic departure of her husband. “Rest in peace my love, that from here I will take care of our boy and you will always be remembered”, says an excerpt of the caption. See the post made on Instagram:

Searches



After the family called the Fire Department and the police, there were about 36 hours of searches until a fisherman found Anderson’s body floating in the sea in Praia Grande, in the intermediary of Balneário Florida.

The Marine Fire Brigade (GBMar) removed the player’s body, which was sent to the Forensic Medical Institute (IML) of the city.

The IML has not yet defined the cause of death.