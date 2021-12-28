With a focus on Taty Castellanos, Palmeiras races against time for a new center forward

Even having announced Rafael Navarro, Palmeiras is still looking for another center forward. The report of BIDS!/OUR LECTURE found that the priority of the board is the Argentine Valentín ‘Taty’ Castellanos, from New York FC.

The conversations are not simple and involve large numbers, but they are taking place between the parties. Abel Ferreira has been updated daily on his search for the dreamed 9 shirt. The recent announcement of Rafael Navarro, standout and Series B champion at Botafogo, will not prevent the arrival of another name for the sector.

New York FC are keen to wait for the European transfer window to open in the first week of January to see if more advantageous offers arrive for Taty. The Premier League (UK) and Bundesliga (Germany) open their windows on January 1st, while Serie A (Italy), Ligue 1 (France) and La Liga (Spain) open on January 3.

With an eye on the dispute for the Club World Cup in February, in the UAE, Verdão will be able to register new signings for the tournament until the 24th of January, but they would like to have the group available on the 5th of January in the re-presentation of the squad. Willian has already left Palmeiras for Fluminense, while Luiz Adriano and Luan Silva are not in the plans. With a contract until mid-2022, Deyverson is also not guaranteed permanence.

Taty aroused Palestinian interest in early 2021, but there was no agreement at the time. With 22 goals scored in 35 games last season, the Argentine has come to value and has become one of the top names in the MLS.

In May, before doing the great season he did in 2021, Taty was determined to come to Verdão and even asked not to be cast again, but after months of negotiation, he ended up renewing with New York FC for another five years.

Recently asked about his future, Taty reinforced that his dream is to act in European football:

– I would like to play in Argentina one day because I have never played in Argentine football, but I believe that right now I want to look at European football, it is my dream. My focus is for this. Nowadays I have many offers from Europe – he told the ESPN, in season.