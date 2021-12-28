with a jump in cases in less than 10 days, Recife confirms at least 818 people affected by the disease

In 9 days, the capital of Pernambuco saw the cases of the flu increase in an accelerated way. This Monday (27), less than ten days after the confirmation of its first two cases, Recife totals 818 cases of influenza A(H3N2). The data is from the Municipal Health Department. Of the total number of confirmations, three of them progressed to death. All deaths were confirmed by laboratory criteria. Patients who died were 46, 68 and 69 years old.

Read too: In 7 days, cases of severe acute respiratory syndrome increase 54% in Pernambuco and return to the July level

This Monday (27), the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) Nova Descoberta, in the North Zone of the city, dawned full. Most people in the service have flu-like symptoms such as cough, sore throat, body ache and fever. The UPA reception was full of patients, and others were waiting outside to be seen.

Read too: In Recife, check out where you will have free testing against covid-19 in the last week of the year

At the time, the concrete mixer operator Antônio Lopes was impatient with the delay in receiving assistance, as he had been waiting to be called for more than four hours, without even having gone through the screening. “Sometimes we stand up, there are times we sit on the floor… It’s lack of respect. I have pain in my body, head and joints hurting. I’ve been like this since Friday,” he said.

The servant Ivanildo da Silva was at the UPA for the second time in 12 days. Even taking the medications to treat the flu symptoms, he did not improve and, therefore, he returned for treatment. “I’m having a fever without stopping, I don’t even get well with the medication the doctor gave me. I’m here, sitting on the floor because there’s no space to stay inside the UPA. I’m waiting for a file”, said Ivanildo.

In the West Zone of Recife, the UPA of Caxangá is also experiencing a scenario of increased demand for patients with respiratory symptoms, suggestive of the flu. Meat shredder Fábio Andrade was waiting to be seen, this Monday (27), sitting on the motorcycle’s helmet, as he had no free chair for the wait. There was no provision for assistance, as the queue of patients was immense. “The chairs are all occupied, and there’s nowhere to stay. I feel a lot of pain in the glass, runny nose, discharge, headache and lack of appetite. It’s terrible. I think it’s this flu.”

How to use telemarketing

According to the City of Recife, to avoid overcrowding of health facilities, the recommendation is that people with flu-like symptoms should give priority to the Atende em Casa, which can be accessed by smartphone or through the website www.atendeemcasa.pe.gov. br.

“In addition to avoiding crowding at health centers and polyclinics, at Atende em Casa you will receive first support and all the guidance, including a video call with a doctor or nurse”, says the city hall.

If symptoms persist or respiratory discomfort appears, it is recommended to seek one of the Covid Provisional Units (UPC).

Check the addresses:

– Waldemar de Oliveira Polyclinic: Rua do Pombal, 115, Santo Amaro

– Upinha Eduardo Campos: Rua Itabira, s/n, Bomba do Hemetério

– Professor Mário Ramos Health Center: Rua Oscar de Barros, s/n, Casa Amarela

– Upinha Vila Arraes: Avenida Afonso Olindense, 1513, Várzea

– Professor Romero Marques Health Center: Rua Carlos Gomes, 932, Prado

– Urban Social Center (CSU) Afrânio Godoy: Rua Manoel Serafim Couto, no number, Imbiribeira

– Upinha Moacyr André Gomes: Avenida Norte Miguel Arraes de Alencar, 5400, Morro da Conceição

– Arnaldo Marques Polyclinic: Avenida Dois Rios, no number, Cohab