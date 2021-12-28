With a peak in Covid’s cases, France changes health passports, returns to remote work and prohibits large agglomerations

PARIS — The rise in Covid-19 cases in France, which on Christmas Saturday crossed the unprecedented milestone of 100,000 new infections in 24 hours, prompted the government to announce new measures on Monday, including a bill of law to change the rules of the health passport, which will only benefit fully vaccinated people.

After a Council of Ministers meeting, French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced that, over the next three weeks, large meetings will be limited to a maximum of 2,000 people indoors and 5,000 people outdoors. Shows with standing audiences will be prohibited, as will the consumption of food and beverages in cinemas, theaters, sports facilities and public transport. The French are expected to work remotely at least three days a week whenever possible. In bars and restaurants, customers cannot eat standing up, only sitting.

At the meeting of the Council of Ministers, the project to transform the health pass into a vaccination pass was approved. The certificate to enter restaurants, cinemas, trains, buses and other public places, mandatory in France since August of last year, will only be valid for people who are fully vaccinated, including with the third dose when eligible — only a recent negative test will not will be more enough.

The requirement is expected to take effect the week of January 15, after approval by Parliament.

— Vaccination remains at the heart of our strategy, as well as in neighboring countries. Although it does not prevent infection or transmission of the disease, it reduces the risk of becoming infected and transmitting the disease – Castex said – But, above all, the vaccine protects against severe forms of Covid and this remains true for the Ômicron variant .

The premier also stated that the booster dose could be brought forward, with a gap of just three months in relation to the second dose. So far, about 22 million people out of the 40 million eligible to receive the third dose. The country has 72.7% of its population vaccinated with both doses.

It will also be possible to demand the return of the use of masks in open places in city centers, a determination that will have to be issued by local governments.

no curfew

Despite the new restrictions, the government has rejected any curfew measures, even for December 31st. Likewise, the children will return to school as planned on Monday 3rd January.





“We will take stock at the next Council of Ministers on January 5,” said the premier. — Of course, at the beginning of the school year, we will expand our surveillance and tracking policy in schools.

Medical officials fear the Ômicron variant will spread quickly with the holiday season and have called for a New Year’s Eve curfew. A group of health professionals also urged the government to postpone returning to face-to-face classes.

The latest figures from France show a dramatic increase in cases compared to the beginning of the month. On December 4, the number of new daily cases had surpassed 50,000 and continued to grow steadily, reaching a peak on Saturday. In the average of the last seven days, the country registers 73 thousand new infections daily.

As in the rest of the planet, however, deaths are not growing at the same rate, a sign of the effectiveness of the vaccines and an as yet unconfirmed indication that the new strain, identified in late November, may be less lethal than the previous ones. In November last year, before the start of vaccination in the country, the daily average of deaths was 975; now the average is 160. To date, France has recorded 122,546 deaths from Covid-19.

In France, the health passport is now necessary for going to cafes, restaurants and public spaces, as well as for train and air travel, including internal and international travel. Some regions in France have already implemented new security measures. In late November, officials in the department of Savoie in the south-east of the country reintroduced the mandatory use of masks, not only in indoor public spaces but also outdoors, a measure that has just been adopted in neighboring Italy.

Many European countries are preparing to impose new restrictions soon after the festive period, including Germany, which will restrict private meetings to 10 people and close nightclubs from 28 December. Football matches will also be played behind closed doors. Portugal ordered the closure of bars and clubs from 26 December and made remote work mandatory until 9 January.