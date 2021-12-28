With confusion between both, influenza and covid explode in SP in December

Anyone looking for a time to do a quick covid-19 antigen test at a pharmacy on Teodoro Sampaio street, in São Paulo, can wait up to two days. Community transmission of the omicron variant and the flu outbreak have filled pharmacies and hospitals in the metropolitan region amidst the holiday season and are worrying doctors and authorities.

According to the City of São Paulo, the attendance of people in the public network with some respiratory condition more than doubled this month of December compared to November — although it has reduced on the weekend, compared to previous days. According to the state government, the covid hospitalization rate rose again after consecutive months of progressive decline.

For doctors, the similarities between influenza and the new variant of the coronavirus have created confusion in patients and made it even more difficult to diagnose and contain the two viruses.

Influenza outbreak in the midst of pandemic in São Paulo

The infectologist Evaldo Stanislau, from the Hospital das Clínicas in São Paulo, says he faces a huge demand of patients with respiratory symptoms, which resemble covid or the flu, with an increase in the last two weeks.

“I came back from Christmas break and I’ve already lost count of how many teleconsultations I made for [conta de casos de] covid”, says the infectious disease specialist, who also works in a private network on the coast of São Paulo.

According to the Municipal Health Department, until the last second (27), 238,081 visits to people with respiratory conditions were registered, an increase of 112% compared to the last month.

The city does not report the exact number of confirmed cases of influenza influenza H3N2, which has caused the new outbreak, but “other respiratory viruses” represent 54% of cases — in November, they were 49%.

To combat the increase, the city created a flu in the Municipal Hospital of Brasilândia just for cases of SRAGS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndromes). In the second (27), there were 118 patients hospitalized in ICUs (intensive care units) and 210 in ward beds.

“The strategy is to concentrate patients in a unit for proper monitoring and carry out the viral panel of hospitalized people, contributing to the identification of the viral strain of influenza, among other viruses, circulating in the capital”, declared the SMS to UOL.

Covid admissions are on the rise again

The maxim “the pandemic is not over” proved true once again at the end of 2021. With the confirmation of community transmission of omicron, a variant that has registered a record of new cases in Europe, the percentage of hospitalized for covid in Greater São Paulo it started to grow again after consecutive months of daily decline.

On Monday, Greater São Paulo had 29.99% occupancy in covid-19 ICUs and 32% in infirmary beds, according to SEADE (State Data Analysis System), with figures from the State Health Department.

The percentage remains much lower than the peak, when it reached over 91% of occupancy (at the end of March). With the advance of vaccination in the country, the index fell daily and reached 25.08% on December 13th.

The state, which reached the lowest rate since its peak at the beginning of the year, on December 16 (with 20.02% of ICU occupancy), has also experienced a rise, but in a more subtle way. Yesterday, it was at 22.36%.

Only in the capital, according to the bulletin of the municipal secretariat last Sunday (26), the occupation of ICUs is 20% and infirmary, 45%.

“I thought it was the flu”

Having an influenza outbreak in the midst of a covid-19 pandemic makes the confusion difficult to fight both viruses. With similar symptoms, such as a runny nose, fever and cough, many people have been infected with coronaviruses thinking they have the flu.

This is the case of administrative assistant Patrícia Moraes, 49, who only discovered she was covid after taking an RT-PCR test to travel to the United States, where she would spend Christmas with her mother. With the positive result, it had to postpone the plans for January.

“I just started having a runny nose, but nothing stronger. I rested, but I didn’t think I had a covid, I thought it was this flu that everyone is having, but positivei”, says Moraes.

It’s the second time she’s caught the virus. This time, he says he is fine “with discomfort, but getting better”. Isolated since last week, she should also stay at home for New Year’s Eve.

it is necessary to test

If before, tests were already vital for the conduct of the pandemic, now, with omicron and Influenza, they are even more essential, says Stanislau.

“The influenza arrived shortly before and masked the covid. But now it’s gaping both. Without testing, it’s impossible [diferenciá-las precisamente]”, says the infectious disease specialist.

Considering unvaccinated children, symptoms will be more exuberant and similar between flu and covid. In vaccinated adults [contra covid], milder symptoms may still suggest covid — in a milder form in those vaccinated — because flu is more symptomatic, especially H3N2. Now, in both adults and children, only the test reveals precisely.

Evaldo Stanislau, infectious diseases specialist at HC-SP

To the UOL, the City of São Paulo stated that it has been trying to track the omicron through increased testing.

“The genomic surveillance is carried out in partnership between the city hall and the Butantan Institute. There are approximately 300 samples of RT-PCR positive for covid-19 weekly. The capital has 17 cases of the omicron variant. At the moment, it is possible to say that they are related to cases of community transmission”, informed the municipal secretariat. Monitoring is done through rapid tests in health facilities and emergency rooms.

The state secretariat did not report the number of tests carried out, but said it monitors all circulating viruses, including influenza, and said that, unlike the situation in the capital, there is still no community transmission across the state.

“It is important to make it clear that any disease is treated from a clinical point of view and according to medical indication, with the previous test result not being a prerogative to define a therapeutic approach”, says the folder.

“Covid-19 prevention recommendations follow the same — use of a mask, which is mandatory in SP, hand hygiene (with soap and water or gel alcohol), social distancing and vaccination”, concludes SES.