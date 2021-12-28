With double-digit inflation, sales rise at Christmas, but are still far from 2019

RIO — At Christmas party favors, retailers registered a 10% increase in sales compared to 2020, but, despite the promising result, they did not surpass the level of 2019. This year, double-digit inflation eroded storekeepers’ growth and profit expectations , who avoided passing on all the increases to attract the clientele.

In shopping malls, opting for cheaper gifts so as not to let the date go unnoticed was the main option for three out of four customers, according to the Brazilian Association of Shopping Store Owners (Alshop).

The segment registered a real growth of 10% in sales compared to 2020, with emphasis on clothes (61%), toys (37%) and perfumes, cosmetics and shoes (36%).





The second installment of the 13th salary, paid until December 20th, gave new impetus to the movement in retail which, in 2021, surpassed last year, according to a survey by the National Confederation of Commerce (CNC).

However, according to Fabio Bentes, senior economist at the entity, retail did not meet expectations, and 2021 should end with a weak Christmas.

— Consumers are circulating with their pockets punished by 10% inflation. To offset this effect, which tends to pull the number of sales down, there would have to be a more significant increase in flow than we had. From what we see, we are heading for the second consecutive drop in sales at Christmas – says Bentes, who supports the forecast of 2.6% drop this year.

falling average ticket

According to him, to reach a scenario of stability before 2020, the circulation of people on December 23 should be at least 15% higher than last week. However, CNC registered an increase of 11.6%.

Among the segments, Bentes expects supermarkets and apparel to have the best performances, corresponding to 78% of total purchases this Christmas.





On the other hand, durable consumer goods such as electronics and household appliances will not be highlighted, with Brazilians fearing difficulty in honoring the installment payment of products.

Outside the malls, Christmas was able to give a quick boost to street commerce. The 10% increase in sales compared to 2020 at Saara, an open-air trade in Rio de Janeiro, brings relief to the president of the shopping center, Eduardo Blumberg, but it does not match the value moved in 2019, which should only be resumed in 2022 .

However, he claims that double-digit inflation erodes part of the profits of sellers, who are unable to pass on price increases to consumers. Another reflection of the rate was felt in the average ticket, which dropped from R$25 in 2020 to R$15 this year.

— We saw more people on the streets, but wanting to spend less. This Christmas, people went shopping with an eye on party favors, so as not to miss something on the date — says Blumberg, who pointed out Christmas ornaments, toys and jewelry as the most popular items.

wholesale pressed

In the region of March 25, in São Paulo, sales grew between 10% and 15% compared to Christmas 2020, without considering the inflation reset. The director of the União de Lojistas da 25 de Março, Marcelo Semaan, affirms that there was greater movement in the streets, but with no change in the average ticket.

– At this time, mainly at the last minute, the most sought after is the toy sector, and also gifts for adults, decoration and souvenirs were in the focus of customers, because they even became a little cheaper – he says.

Bentes recalls that high street retail is the retail segment most affected by the increase in prices, because the establishments deal with the inflation of wholesale products, which today has accumulated in more than 25%, according to the economist. And for small retailers, it is more difficult to pass on prices to consumers.