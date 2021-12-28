With electricity bills sky high, 2021 becomes the year of solar energy

“I couldn’t stand to keep asking me to turn off the light, to take the shower, to close the refrigerator,” says retired teacher Loreni Luchini, from Campinas. She spends R$300 on her electricity bill every month and so as not to get nervous about the rate or the family’s scolding, she decided to invest R$16,000 in solar energy.

The installation of the photovoltaic panels in his house was carried out at the end of December. “They installed everything in two days. Now, the energy company will change the light clock and that’s it. The economy will start”, she says, who expects a 50% to 95% discount on spending on power and light.

The investment, she says, will add value to the house and, in the future, will help the family to change their car for an electric model. “And it’s much more ecological”, he says.

Many people, in 2021, saw the same advantages as Loreni and decided to invest in solar energy. Residences, businesses and rural producers. “We had already grown from 2019 to 2020, doubling in size in the potential for generating and distributing solar energy. And we doubled again in 2021”, says Guilherme Susteras, coordinator of the work group on distributed generation at Absolar (Brazilian Association of Photovoltaic Solar Energy).

The number of businesses, houses and rural properties that now have solar energy connections, according to Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency), rose from 123,000 in 2019 to 215,000 in 2020. This year, until the beginning of December, the total connections had already exceeded 314 thousand.

The increase in the electricity bill, the tariff flag and the threat of a new power blackout were the driving force behind this change. In relation to the country’s total energy matrix, solar energy, which represented 4% of generation, now exceeds 6%. Hydroelectric generation is still the largest, with around 70%.

How much does it cost?

But it’s not a cheap investment. So much so that many people have been looking for a very traditional way to finance this change: the consortium. Magazine Luíza, for example, created in June 2020, its first plans for the sale of photovoltaic panels and registered a 1250% increase in demand from May to September 2021. in 50 months. When a person is contemplated – or bids – he uses the money to buy the plates from the supplier he chooses”, explains Alexandre Luís do Santos, director of operations at Consórcio Magalu. There is an administration fee of 14% and interest of 3.36% per annum.

Who is installing?

Most are from homes, businesses and rural producers. But there are a lot of people also creating solar farms. They install several plates on a large terrain and start to generate energy for the power and light network.

In this case, some companies make the middle of the field between these generators and the final consumers. These are companies that work as a real estate company for solar energy plants, connecting these plants with the traditional energy distributor (Enel, CPFL, Cemig, for example).

no plates

The end customer does not need to install boards at home to use this farm-generated solar energy. He makes a subscription and pays the bill for this shared solar energy generation company associated with the power and light concessionaire in his region. In this case, the discount on the account varies, but it is around 15% to 20%. But not every city or region has this system working. It depends on the proximity to the solar generation farms. The capital of São Paulo, for example, does not have this service yet. But in Minas Gerais, several cities have this system, including Belo Horizonte.

And what will it be like in 2022?

Absolar is negotiating agreements with state governments to have an ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods) discount for the installation of the plates. States such as Minas Gerais, Espírito Santo and Rio de Janeiro already grant this exemption.

In São Paulo, the association recently signed an agreement with InvestSP (São Paulo Agency for the Promotion of Investment and Competitiveness) to identify entrepreneurs in the solar sector interested in investing in the state.

“The expectation is to continue growing at the same pace, even if the energy tariff banners are more lenient. People are very interested in no longer relying on rain for energy,” says Susteras.

