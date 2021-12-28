With Globo making cuts, celebrities put their mansions up for sale

Gone are the days when artists managed to maintain a long contract with Globo, as, currently, the Marinho network is preferring that its cast work for work. With an eye on changes in the market, some famous people decided to get rid of luxurious mansions that have already served as a refuge in other times, but end up requiring some care that is costly.

Lázaro Ramos, for example, recently hired by Prime Video, after leaving Globo, made available to buyers a mansion overlooking Christ the Redeemer. Fernanda Lima, on the other hand, opted to pass on to a home that was once owned by Ronaldo Fenômeno. Meanwhile, Leandro Hassum heated up the US housing market and put one property up for sale to buy another in the same location.

Check out some famous people who got rid of the mansions:

Taís Araújo and Lázaro Ramos

Taís Araújo and Lázaro Ramos put up for sale a luxurious mansion in Humaitá, in the South Zone of Rio, for as little as R$5.9 million. The residence, which has the couple’s personality, has 695 square meters divided into two floors.

Taking advantage of the nature of the place, the house has a large skylight and glass walls, leaving the space full of natural light. On the second floor are the four suites, one master, with a closet and two bathrooms, and one with a balcony overlooking one of the most known tourist spots in the Marvelous City, Christ the Redeemer. In the area outside the house, there is a swimming pool, a gourmet space, a guest room and a huge garden.

Maria Zilda

Global terror during quarantine, Maria Zilda, who was doing lives talking about everything that went on behind the scenes at the Rio station, also left a three-story house in Rio’s South Zone at the disposal of buyers.

The mansion is in the Jardim Botânico neighborhood and was valued at R$3.9 million. However, with the difficulty in selling a property of this value, the actress revealed that the price was reduced by R$ 300 thousand.

The property has 288 square meters, five bedrooms, four bathrooms and a two-vehicle garage. In addition, the top floor has a terrace with a swimming pool, bathroom and an unobstructed view of the neighborhood. Maria Zilda said that, now that her children have grown up and no longer live with her, she doesn’t need a house that big.

Fernanda Lima and Rodrigo Hilbert

Anyone who wants to live in a house that once belonged to Fernanda Lima, Rodrigo Hilbert and Ronaldo Fenômeno only needs to spend R$25 million and take their bags. The couple bought the player’s mansion in 2019 and put it up for sale this year.

Located in Jardim Europa, in São Paulo, the property has 1,280 square meters, a swimming pool, four suites, large living rooms, five bathrooms, semi-industrial kitchen and a garage with space for 11 cars.

The presenters said that they are only disposing of the property because they intend to move to Portugal with their children and already have a luxury apartment in Leblon, an upscale neighborhood in the capital of Rio de Janeiro, and a farm in Teresópolis, in the mountainous region of the state.

Deborah Secco

Deborah Secco also decided to move the real estate market and left a luxury apartment in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of Rio. The property was advertised for R$ 8 million and has a balcony overlooking the sea and a mirrored ceiling that reflects the waves.

The actress decided to make a renovation in the residence and integrate all the environments. Among them is a music studio, which is connected to the TV room. The apartment also has five suites.

Leandro Hassum

It is a mistake to think that the offers of famous mansions were limited to Rio and São Paulo. Leandro Hassum, for example, put up a house for sale in Orlando, Florida.

The residence, which has six bedrooms, four bathrooms, a swimming pool and 485 square meters, was advertised for US$ 849,900.00, which would amount to around R$ 4.8 million at the current exchange rate. According to the comedian, he wanted to get rid of the property to buy another house in the same region.

Priscilla Fantin

Priscila Fantin bought a house in Itanhangá, in the South Zone of Rio, for R$ 1 million and managed to sell it for triple the amount. The property has two floors and is located in a luxury condominium in the region, which is a refuge for several other famous people, such as Marcelo Adnet.

Despite having done a good deal with the sale of the mansion, Fantin had a headache when he found out that he had to pay R$ 87,000 to settle an irregularity that had not been resolved by the former owner of the house.