With João Gomes and Ramon, Flamengo anticipates the end of the group holidays that will dispute the start of Carioca | Flamengo

Flamengo anticipated the return of work by part of the professional squad aiming at the debut in the Campeonato Carioca, on January 26, against Portuguesa. Thus, the football department summoned João Gomes and Ramon to start the work together with the youngsters who reached the age of Sub-20 next Monday, at Ninho do Urubu. The rest of the group goes on vacation until the 10th.
Even before the hiring of Paulo Sousa as coach, Flamengo had already defined that they would play a good part of Carioca with an alternative team, with the holders coming in little by little from the third round onwards. In this group, the expectation is that house silver with more shooting, such as Ramon, João Gomes and Hugo Moura, who returns from an unsuccessful loan at Lugano in Switzerland, will pull the line for newcomers.
Maurício Souza, Mauricinho, will be in charge of the activities, as well as the team at the beginning of the competition. Six boys grew old at the U-20 and still have a contract with the club: João Fernando (goalkeeper), Matheus Cunha (goalkeeper), Italo (back), Yuri de Oliveira (half), Rhyan Paradela (striker) and Thiaguinho (striker) .
The trend is that young people who are not in the group that will compete in the São Paulo Cup and who have professional experience are also called up for the early start of the pre-season. The main group will return to activities on January 10th, and the expectation is that it will already be under the command of Paulo Sousa.
Flamengo debuts in Carioca on the 26th, against Portuguesa, still in an undefined location. The first derby is scheduled only for the fourth round, on February 5th, against Fluminense.
