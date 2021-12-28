With Vitor Roque, Paulo and Weverton on the list, Cruzeiro publishes related items for Copa SP – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro Under-20 coach listed 30 players for the biggest youth football competition in the country

Cruzeiro announced this Monday (27) the list of players enrolled in the São Paulo Football Junior Cup 2022. Known names who have already played in the main team, such as defenders Paulo and Weverton, and striker Vitor Roque were listed by coach Mario Henrique.

In addition to these, forward Vitor Leque – one of the highlights of Raposa in the final stretch of Serie B this year – was also listed for the base competition. However, according to Itatiaia’s findings, the player will not travel to the interior of São Paulo and will be available for the re-presentation of the main team, on January 4, 2022.

Other athletes who will be with the celestial delegation at Copinha are: midfielder Bolivia, forwards Juninho, Queiroz, Paulinho and Alex Matos.

Cruzeiro is in Group 20 of the Copa São Paulo, alongside Itapirense-SP, Retrô-PE and Palmas-TO.

See Cruzeiro players related to the Copa São Paulo

goalkeepers

Denivys

Ezekiel

Rodrigo Bazil

Right side

Geovane

Rickelmy

defenders

Alysson

Matheus Vieira

Paul

Nardoc

Weverton

left side

kaiki

Bolivia

steering wheels

Andrey

Breno

Miticov

Haggai

E d g a r

Henrique

Marcos Vinicius

Sock

Daniel Jr

Victor Diniz

vitinho

attackers

Juninho

Alex Matos

Igor Lemos

Queiroz

Rickelm

Paulinho

Victor Roque

*Victor Fan

* Vitor Leque was listed for the SP Cup dispute, but the player will not travel with the delegation.

Check out the main news about Cruzeiro on Itatiaia’s Youtube channel