With Vitor Roque, Paulo and Weverton on the list, Cruzeiro publishes related items for Copa SP – Rádio Itatiaia

Cruzeiro announced this Monday (27) the list of players enrolled in the São Paulo Football Junior Cup 2022. Known names who have already played in the main team, such as defenders Paulo and Weverton, and striker Vitor Roque were listed by coach Mario Henrique.
In addition to these, forward Vitor Leque – one of the highlights of Raposa in the final stretch of Serie B this year – was also listed for the base competition. However, according to Itatiaia’s findings, the player will not travel to the interior of São Paulo and will be available for the re-presentation of the main team, on January 4, 2022.
???? these are our #CriasDaToca related to the São Paulo Cup!
C’ON CRUISE! ??#DaTocaPraCopinha pic.twitter.com/2kMMD6UWYo
– Cruise ?? (@Cruise) December 27, 2021
Other athletes who will be with the celestial delegation at Copinha are: midfielder Bolivia, forwards Juninho, Queiroz, Paulinho and Alex Matos.
Cruzeiro is in Group 20 of the Copa São Paulo, alongside Itapirense-SP, Retrô-PE and Palmas-TO.
See Cruzeiro players related to the Copa São Paulo
goalkeepers
Denivys
Ezekiel
Rodrigo Bazil
Right side
Geovane
Rickelmy
defenders
Alysson
Matheus Vieira
Paul
Nardoc
Weverton
left side
kaiki
Bolivia
steering wheels
Andrey
Breno
Miticov
Haggai
E d g a r
Henrique
Marcos Vinicius
Sock
Daniel Jr
Victor Diniz
vitinho
attackers
Juninho
Alex Matos
Igor Lemos
Queiroz
Rickelm
Paulinho
Victor Roque
*Victor Fan
* Vitor Leque was listed for the SP Cup dispute, but the player will not travel with the delegation.
Check out the main news about Cruzeiro on Itatiaia’s Youtube channel