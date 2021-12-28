With zero ICMS, will fuel be cheaper in 2022?

THE fuel price in Brazil was one of the most debated topics throughout 2021. Gasoline it’s the diesel reached historic levels, accumulating, at the end of October this year, an increase of 74% and 64%, respectively. This made the value in the pumps go up without a brake.

This increase can be explained by three factors, for example: the rise of the dollar, Brazil’s dependence on road transport and the lack of diversity in the energy matrix. In practice, the price of gasoline is linked to the US currency, which, given the devaluation of the real, tends to increase in value.

Furthermore, oil is considered a commodity, the price of which is set according to international commodity exchanges. As a result, this causes him to follow the law of supply and demand. In other words, when there is a great search for a certain commodity, above its supply capacity, the higher its commercialization price will be.

VAT zeroed and gasoline in 2022

Seeking to ease fuel prices, the National Council for Finance Policy (Confaz) determined that the states, in addition to the Federal District, freeze the application of the ICMS rate about the products. The decision entered into force on November 1st and remains in effect until January 31, 2022.

Without the levy of the tax, many drivers expected a sharp drop in the figures found at the pumps. However, it was minimal and of little impact. Even influencing the final price of fuel, the ICMS did not cause an increase in gasoline or diesel this year. The rate, to give you an idea, was not readjusted once during the constant rise in prices.

Thus, there are still uncertainties regarding what the driver will find at gas stations here for freight. According to José Geraldo Ortigosa, CEO of ValeCard, the great dictator of the final price of gasoline in 2022 will be the dollar.

The expectation for the first quarter is an accumulated fall of 5.94% in gasoline, as shown by a survey carried out by ValeCard. The forecast is that the product will be worth BRL 6.18 in March 2022. On the other hand, in April, it may increase, reaching the value of BRL 6.55 in September, a level close to what it already is. seen today.