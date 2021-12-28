Without a crew because of the omicron variant, companies cancel another 2,800 flights – 12/27/2021 – World

At least 2,800 flights were canceled in the world this Monday (27) amid the advance of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, according to the website Flight Aware, which compiles data on aviation.

The suspensions, which could extend into the last week of the year, affected some 8,300 flights over the Christmas weekend, when airline crews had to be quarantined because of the variant.

On Monday, Anthony Fauci, the top US adviser on pandemic-related issues, recommended that the government consider making vaccination a requirement for domestic air travel. According to The New York Times, nearly 1,000 flights were canceled in the US this Monday.

“That’s a requirement that I think it’s reasonable to consider,” Fauci, a member of the White House’s Covid-19 response team, told MSNBC TV network. The expert added that making vaccination mandatory in this context could also encourage more people to get immunized.

The US has registered an average of more than 190,000 new cases daily over the past seven days, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. New York authorities warned of the increase in hospitalizations of children under the age of five, who have not yet reached vaccination age, and which accounted for half of hospitalizations in the city between December 5 and 19.

Speaking to the press, President Joe Biden did not answer whether the obligation will be adopted for domestic air travel.

In early December, the Democrat had already announced new measures to combat the coronavirus in the country, including changes to entry protocols for international travelers, who now have to submit a Covid-19 test with a negative result performed up to one day before departure. .

While some cancellation cases were caused by bad weather — such as a blizzard in Seattle — and maintenance issues in the US, many airlines said the current wave of coronavirus cases had contributed significantly to the picture.

Companies such as Lufthansa, Delta, United, Alaska Airlines, JetBlue and British Airways have canceled trips because the pandemic has caused a shortage of pilots and other crew on the planes, who have had to remain in isolation.

Share prices in United, Delta, American and Southwest, the four largest US operators, took a small drop on Monday.

On Monday, the country announced the reduction by half of the isolation period, stating that people who were infected and asymptomatic could return to coexistence in five days — the previous protocol was ten days.​

The omicron variant, which now accounts for more than 70% of new coronavirus cases in the US, has also caused problems on cruise ships. According to The Washington Post, this was the reason why ships were denied entry into Caribbean ports.

In a statement, Carnival Cruises confirmed that it has “isolated a small number of people aboard after testing positive for Covid-19”.

The CDC, the main public health agency in the United States, says that more than 60 cruises are being investigated by authorities after detecting cases of Covid-19 on board.