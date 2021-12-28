Without even mentioning Luxembourg, Cruzeiro announces the departure of the technical committee to ‘adjust the accounts to reality’

Coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo was dismissed by the new board of Cruzeiro

THE cruise announced the departure of the entire technical committee, this Tuesday (28). However, the name of coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo was not even mentioned in the official note published by the Minas Gerais team.

The commander had an agreement to remain in 2022, but with the change of directors, the situation was reassessed.

In recent days, the trainer did not like the exposure of the case and released a video on the channel itself., in which he stated that he would respect any decision, whether to continue or to leave the club.

Since the club was bought by Ronaldo Fenômeno, a reformulation in the football department was expected.

The first change in football was the departure of executive director Alexandre Mattos. The pair would be out of the profile defined by Ronaldo.

See the full release:

Since the establishment of an internal audit, the Transition Committee has analyzed all the operations, procedures and contracts in force in order to develop an efficient management of SAF Cruzeiro.

To adjust the accounts to the club’s budget reality, the board was instructed not to renew with the current technical committee. The new team will be announced in the coming days. In parallel, other disconnections in the football department are ongoing.

Cruzeiro is immensely grateful to all professionals for their services.