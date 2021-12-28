Without renewing, Nino says goodbye to Bahia after four seasons



Source: Disclosure / EC Bahia

Right-back tricolor holder for four seasons, Nino Paraíba reached the end of his cycle with the Bahia shirt. This Monday (27), the player himself confirmed that he was leaving the club.

Through a text published on his official profile on Twitter, the lateral talks about seeking new challenges, but without failing to thank the club and the fans for the period in which he worked for the squad.

He also recalled conquered titles and highlighted that he always understood the responsibility of the weight of the tricolor shirt.

“After four years defending this jersey so important and heavy in Brazilian football, the day has come to say goodbye. At Bahia, I had the pleasure of winning important titles (3 State and 1 Northeast Cup). I could feel the warmth of the passionate fans up close, who have always been by our side in good times and bad. Wearing this shirt has always been a huge responsibility and that was always very clear to me. But everything in life has a beginning, middle and end. And now it’s time to continue looking for new challenges. Without failing to thank this club that opened its doors to me in 2018 and in which I leave with the feeling of having left everything on the field. I always tried to give my best and I will be eternally grateful to Bahia and to everyone who is part of the day-to-day (Board, employees, technical committee, and especially to the president @guilhermebellintani, an honest and very competent person and athletes). And I also need to make clear forever my eternal respect for the Bahia fan. Now I’ll be in the crowd from afar, always wanting the best for the club!”.

Nino leaves Bahia aged 35 years and 183 games played in four seasons, with the following numbers: