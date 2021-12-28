World GDP is expected to exceed US$ 100 trillion for the first time in 2022, report shows

LONDON — World GDP will surpass $100 trillion for the first time in 2022, and China will take longer to overtake the United States as the world’s biggest economy than previously projected, according to a report published last Sunday.

The 2021 World Economic League Table, developed by the Center for Business Economics and Research (Cebr), points out that the main factor for growth will be the solid recovery after the pandemic.

However, if there is persistent inflation, the British consultancy believes that bodies charged with monetary policy will face difficulties to prevent their economies from returning to the level of recession.

– The important thing for the 2020s is how the world’s economies face inflation – said the vice president of Cebr, Douglas McWiliams. — We expect a relatively small adjustment to bring the non-transient elements under control. Otherwise, the world must prepare for a recession in 2023 and 2024.





The prognosis is in line with estimates by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which also predicts a world GDP measured in dollars in excess of $100 trillion next year.

Brazil’s GDP grows 5%

For the next 15 years, Cebr projects a timid growth in Brazil, which leaves the position of 11th in the world economy, in 2021 and 2022, to the 9th position, in 2036. The report forecasts a 5% increase in the Brazilian GDP this year and of 0.98% for 2022.

However, they point out that the accumulated result may change due to political instability, high inflation and the recession faced since the third quarter. And it points out difficulties to be faced by the Brazilian economy in the next year.

The main challenge, according to Cebr, is to equate inflation and high interest rates with low business and consumer confidence. In addition, he points to the 2022 presidential elections as a turbulent episode for the economy. On the other hand, the advance of vaccination and the resumption of the commodity cycle can boost the growth of the Brazilian GDP.

In the context of economic insecurity, the document cites the slow recovery of the contraction of public debt to implement actions to combat the pandemic in 2020, which reached 98.9% last year and closed 2021 at 90.6% of GDP. In the medium term, the center projects public debt reaching 92% of domestic production.

Chinese leadership in 2030

The Cebr report also shows that China will only become the largest global economy in 2030. Last year, the consultancy’s projection was that this would happen in 2028.

And India is expected to retake the position of sixth largest economy in the world in 2023, after surpassing France and England, while Germany is expected to surpass Japan in 2033, according to Cebr. Among the top ten economies, Russia is expected to rank tenth in 2036, and Indonesia will reach ninth place two years earlier, in 2034.