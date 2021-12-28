World Records More Than 1 Million Covid Cases in 24 Hours for First Time | World

The world registered, for the first time, more than one million cases in a single day: 1.4 million. The data are from the “Our World in Data” platform, linked to the University of Oxford.

Data have been compiled since January 2020. The first major peak was registered on January 7 of this year, with almost 900,000 cases. Three months later, in April, the 900,000 mark was breached three times. In December, with the omicron variant circulating, daily records approached a million, hitting the mark in the last 24 hours.

January 7, 2021: 892.8 thousand

April 22, 2021: 902.6 thousand

April 23, 2021: 904.4 thousand

April 28, 2021: 905.8 thousand

December 23, 2021: 983.3 thousand

December 27, 2021: 1.4 million

The country with the highest number of registered cases was the United States, with more than 512,553 cases, about 37% of the total. Next come the United Kingdom (318,699, equivalent to 23%) and Spain (15%). It’s important to remember, however, that countries like the UK are among the top testers in the world – so there may be even more cases not tracked elsewhere.

Despite the uncertainty due to the different levels of testing between countries, even on the European continent, Europe is the region responsible for more than half of the cases registered on Monday (27): of the 1.4 million cases, 763,876 were visas in this part of the world (the equivalent of 54.5% of the total).

Also according to “Our World in Data”, Europe has only 60.73% of the population fully vaccinated against Covid-19. In Brazil, this percentage is close to 67%.

The European percentage, however, hides different realities between countries: while in Gibraltar – British overseas territory – vaccination coverage is above 100%, in Bosnia, Armenia and Guernsey, for example, the percentage is around 22% , the lowest in the region.

On Monday (27), countries such as Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the United States announced restrictions to contain the omicron variant.

In Germany, group meetings have a maximum limit of 10 people vaccinated or recovered from the disease. Large cultural and sporting events must take place without an audience.

In France, where 100,000 new cases were overcome for the first time in 24 hours since the start of the pandemic, the current health passport must be replaced by the vaccination passport. The country has also decided that it will make working from home at least three days a week compulsory.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have enacted new restrictions that include a limit on the total number of people dating, pub operation and social distance. Meanwhile, in England, the government is awaiting more evidence on whether the health service can cope with the high rates of infection.

The US health agency, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), updated on Monday (27) its isolation guidelines for confirmed cases of Covid-19. The recommended time goes from 10 to 5 days, followed by constant use of a mask for another 5 days when the patient is in contact with other people.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s highest authority on infectious diseases, urged on Monday that people avoid New Year’s gatherings to slow the spike in cases caused by omicrons.