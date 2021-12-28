Xbox Game Pass already has 31 confirmed titles for 2022

A success in 2021, the Xbox Game Pass already has a list of titles that will be available to gamers in 2022. Microsoft has confirmed 31 games that will dock on the subscription service as of January 13 of next year.

Two of the main highlights in this final stretch of 2021 were the games ‘Halo Infinite’ and ‘Forza Horizon 5’, released this second half to critical acclaim. Another game players were able to access this year ending was ‘Psychonauts 2’.

Unfortunately for gamers, some of the listed games do not yet have a definite release date, just a season forecast. Obviously, Microsoft will expand the Xbox Game Pass title list for next year as the months roll by.

There are three different Xbox Game Pass subscriptions. Players can opt for the Ultimate package, for R$5 the first month and then R$44.99 monthly, to play on compatible PC, console and mobile devices.

The service just for the computer has a promotion of R$ 5 in the first three months, with the following monthly fees for R$ 29.99. There is also the console-only mode, costing R$ 29.99 a month.

Check out the Xbox Game Pass list for 2022:

The Anacrusis – January 13

– January 13 pupperazzi – January 20th

– January 20th Windjammers 2 – January 20th

– January 20th shredders – February

– February Edge of Eternity – February, 10th

– February, 10th Total War: Warhammer 3 – February 17th

– February 17th Weird West – March 31

– March 31 Warhammer 40,000: Darktide – spring (autumn in the southern hemisphere)

– spring (autumn in the southern hemisphere) STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl – April 28

– April 28 Midnight Fight Express – summer (winter in the southern hemisphere)

– summer (winter in the southern hemisphere) redfall – summer (winter in the southern hemisphere)

– summer (winter in the southern hemisphere) Scorn – October

– October starfield – November 11th

– November 11th The Plague Tale: Requiem – 2022

– 2022 atomic heart – 2022

– 2022 Bushiden – 2022

– 2022 Chinatown Detective Agency – 2022

– 2022 Crusader Kings 3 – 2022

– 2022 Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising – 2022

– 2022 Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery – 2022

– 2022 Hello Neighbor 2 – 2022

– 2022 Loot River – 2022

– 2022 Nobody Saves The World – 2022

– 2022 Party Animals – 2022

– 2022 Pigeon Simulator – 2022

– 2022 Replaced – 2022

– 2022 signalis – 2022

– 2022 Slime Rancher 2 – 2022

– 2022 Sniper Elite 5 – 2022

– 2022 Somerville – 2022

– 2022 Trek to Yomi – 2022

Via: Game Rant

