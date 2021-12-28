Xbox Game Pass already has 31 confirmed titles for 2022

A success in 2021, the Xbox Game Pass already has a list of titles that will be available to gamers in 2022. Microsoft has confirmed 31 games that will dock on the subscription service as of January 13 of next year.
Two of the main highlights in this final stretch of 2021 were the games ‘Halo Infinite’ and ‘Forza Horizon 5’, released this second half to critical acclaim. Another game players were able to access this year ending was ‘Psychonauts 2’.
Unfortunately for gamers, some of the listed games do not yet have a definite release date, just a season forecast. Obviously, Microsoft will expand the Xbox Game Pass title list for next year as the months roll by.
There are three different Xbox Game Pass subscriptions. Players can opt for the Ultimate package, for R$5 the first month and then R$44.99 monthly, to play on compatible PC, console and mobile devices.
The service just for the computer has a promotion of R$ 5 in the first three months, with the following monthly fees for R$ 29.99. There is also the console-only mode, costing R$ 29.99 a month.
Check out the Xbox Game Pass list for 2022:
- The Anacrusis – January 13
- pupperazzi – January 20th
- Windjammers 2 – January 20th
- shredders – February
- Edge of Eternity – February, 10th
- Total War: Warhammer 3 – February 17th
- Weird West – March 31
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide – spring (autumn in the southern hemisphere)
- STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl – April 28
- Midnight Fight Express – summer (winter in the southern hemisphere)
- redfall – summer (winter in the southern hemisphere)
- Scorn – October
- starfield – November 11th
- The Plague Tale: Requiem – 2022
- atomic heart – 2022
- Bushiden – 2022
- Chinatown Detective Agency – 2022
- Crusader Kings 3 – 2022
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising – 2022
- Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery – 2022
- Hello Neighbor 2 – 2022
- Loot River – 2022
- Nobody Saves The World – 2022
- Party Animals – 2022
- Pigeon Simulator – 2022
- Replaced – 2022
- signalis – 2022
- Slime Rancher 2 – 2022
- Sniper Elite 5 – 2022
- Somerville – 2022
- Trek to Yomi – 2022
Via: Game Rant
