Xbox Series X/S and One: Check Out Ten Games Awaited for 2022 | Action games

🎮 Review: Microsof Flight Simulator brings unforgettable graphics and gameplay

Check out some of the hottest games for the Xbox Series X, Series S and Xbox One in 2022 — Photo: Playback/Bandai Namco

The new franchise title brings elements from the FPS Rainbow Six: Siege shooter. The difference is that they were reworked in a cooperative PvE game (Player vs Environment), where the Rainbow team will have to face an alien threat that invaded the world. Players will also be able to deal with tactical themes in teams of 3 people, such as choosing different operators with their own abilities, using observation equipment and breaking walls to catch enemies by surprise.

In some moments it will be necessary to adopt a stealth game style in order not to awaken certain aliens and to be able to complete their objectives generated randomly by the stages. When purchasing the game, users will receive two “Buddy Pass” to invite friends, who can play for free for two weeks.

Rainbow Six: Extraction will pit Rainbow Squad to face an alien threat in cooperative missions — Photo: Reproduction/Microsoft Store

2Life is Strange Remastered Collection – February 1st – XBSX/S, XB

The Life is Strange adventure game returns in a remastered collection that also includes the prequel Life is Strange: Before the Storm. The first game follows Max, a young woman who awakens the power of going back in time and uses her abilities to try to save her friend Chloe. However, she discovers that a terrible storm will destroy her city and there may not be time to save both Chloe and the rest of the people.

already the prequel focuses on Chloe and explains her relationship with another important character from the first game, Rachel. Remastering will bring improved graphics and even new animations with facial capture.

Life is Strange Remastered Collection will tell the stories of Max and Chloe with new improved looks — Photo: Reproduction/Microsoft Store

3. CrossFireX – February 10th – XBSX/S, XB

The popular multiplayer first-person shooter game CrossFire will get an exclusive version for Xbox consoles, developed by Smilegate. The game is known for its free version on PC, where it offers modes such as deathmatch and matches aimed at completing objectives. Both modes will be present in the Xbox version.

However, the highlight is an exclusive campaign for consoles, developed in partnership with Remedy Entertainment, known for games such as Control, Quantum Break and Alan Wake. This mode will explore the conflict between the Black List and Global Risk factions in depth.

CrossfireX brings the popular multiplayer game to Xbox consoles with a new exclusive campaign — Photo: Play/Microsoft Store

4. Elden Ring – February 25th – XBSX/S, XB

Elden Ring is a game developed by Hidetaka Miyazaki, the same creator of games as Dark Souls, Bloodborne and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. The gameplay consists of an adventure and RPG title that promises to take “Souls” style games to a new level.

The story, written with the participation of George RR Martin of Game of Thrones, part of a broken ring whose pieces corrupted those who tried to cling to its power. It’s up to the player to bring them together again and become the “Elden Lord”. The expectation is for tough combats and epic fights with giant bosses, but the title should also bring new things to the Souls world, such as a horse for distant crossings and a reduced damage to fall to encourage exploration.

Elden Ring is one of the most anticipated games for the Xbox and will bring an intense adventure along the lines of the Dark Souls series — Photo: Playback/Microsoft Store

5. Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl – April 28 – XBSX/S

Players will return to the heart of Chernobyl in the long-awaited sequel to the first-person shooter game Stalker. The title tells about a group of survivors, the Stalkers, who live in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone looking for supplies and performing missions for others there in exchange for resources.

Chernobyl’s version of the game, however, has some unknown elements, such as anomalies that can disintegrate people and mutated creatures that inhabit the darkness. They are what the Stalkers talk about at the end of their days sitting around campfires. The game will be available as soon as it launches on Xbox Game Pass.

Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl brings the journey of the Stalkers, survivors of the nuclear accident zone — Photo: Reproduction/Microsoft Store

6. Grid Legends – February 25th – XBSX/S, XB

The motor racing series will return in 2022 with a new Grid Legends game focused on simulation and realistic contests. The racing game will have classic molds, without an open world, bringing more than 100 cars to drive and 250 events to compete.

There will also be a single-player campaign called “Drive to Glory”, which will feature actor Ncuti Gatwa from the Sex Education series, and players can expect challenging AI with different personalities for each driver. Outside the scope of simulation, it will also be possible to create chaotic races, with several different types of vehicles in the same race, such as trucks, sports cars, among others.

GRID Legends brings a traditional racing game to Xbox with options to create chaotic races with different types of vehicles — Photo: Playback/Microsoft Store

7. Grand Theft Auto 5 – Enhanced Edition – March 2022 – XBSX/S

Two generations after its release on Xbox 360, GTA 5 will now get an improved version on Xbox Series X/S with remastered visuals and other improvements. Grand Theft Auto 5 is an open-world action-adventure game in which players control three characters: Michael, Franklin and Trevor, in a great story in the criminal underworld of Los Santos. The game was also well known for its extensive multiplayer GTA Online, which received story expansions recently and will continue with new features in 2022.

GTA 5 will once again return to its crimes in an improved version for the Xbox Series X/S in 2022 — Photo: Reproduction/Microsoft Store

8. The Plague Tale: Requiem – 2022 – XBSX/S

The sequel to A Plague Tale: Innocence takes place directly after the events of the first game. The title takes players back to the story of Amicia and her little brother Hugo, who are trying to start a new life in a town to the south when Hugo’s curse returns. In the action-adventure game, users control Amicia while fighting Inquisition soldiers with weapons or stealth tactics, in addition to facing a supernatural sea of ​​rats that surrounds them. The title will also be available on the Xbox Game Pass upon arrival.

The Plague Tale: Requiem continues the story of the brothers from the first game, once again tormented by a sea of ​​rats — Photo: Reproduction/Microsoft Store

9. Saints Row – August 23 – XBSX/S, XB

The new game in the Saints Row saga is a reboot of the classic series, which takes the Saints back to their origins as a small street gang that needs to conquer the city of Santo Ileso. The player enters the role of the future boss of the Saints and, along with his friends Neenah, Eli and Kevin, will have to defeat three rival factions with a lot of action, chases and shootouts in the open world. All of this will be done with the traditional humor of the Saints Row franchise and also support for cooperative multiplayer.

Saints Row reimagines classic Saints gang adventures with new characters and lots of action — Photo: Reproduction/Microsoft Store

10. Starfield – November 11th – XBSX/S

Another title awaited for next year is Starfield. The game is a space exploration RPG by Bethesda, creators of games like Fallout 4 and The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim. For the first time in 25 years, the company will produce a new world, but there is still no description of how the game will be played. Still, the expectation is for something similar to the company’s other games, with a first-person view and a lot of freedom to explore.

There will be multiple planets to visit on your journey and three main factions that dominate space: the Union of Colonies, the Freestar Cooperative and the Scarlet Fleet pirates. At launch, the game will also be available directly on the Xbox Game Pass.

One of the most anticipated games of 2022 is Starfield, Bethesda's new RPG that promises to bring freedom of exploration in space — Photo: Reproduction/Microsoft Store