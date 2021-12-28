Xiaomi 12, 12X and 12 Pro are announced with advances in battery, cameras and screen

Xiaomi has just unveiled its flagship series of high-performance smartphones to the world. The Xiaomi 12 lineup has three models — Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X and Xiaomi 12 Pro — and features major advances on different fronts, including a dedicated processor for managing new batteries that take up less space, faster fast charging, very high-quality screens and much more.

Xiaomi 12 line comes in up to four color options (Image: Reproduction/Xiaomi)

Xiaomi 12 and 12X

During the presentation, Xiaomi placed enormous emphasis on competing against Apple in the most compact cellphone segment and launches the Xiaomi 12 as its “top of the line of compact and sophisticated size.”

The new Xiaomi 12 is slimmer and taller than the iPhone 13, offering 69.9 mm wide versus 71.5 mm, allowing for a more comfortable grip, according to the brand.

Xiaomi 12 is compact to compete with iPhone 13 (Image: Playback/Xiaomi)

The Xiaomi 12 has a 6.28-inch screen and again the company compares with Apple, resulting in a display 8% larger than the 6.1-inch screen on the iPhone 13.

The panel also offers Full HD resolution, density greater than 400 ppi, and high brightness of up to 1,100 nits, as well as support for 12-bit depth color, DCPI-P3, 120 Hz refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Another screen highlight is the A+ rating given by the DisplayMate, breaking 15 records on the specialized portal, confirming the excellence of the new panel adopted on the Xiaomi 12.

Xiaomi 12 has a version finished in synthetic material that imitates leather (Image: Playback/Xiaomi)

The model features the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor manufactured in more efficient 4 nanometer lithography, Qualcomm’s most powerful chipset that will power the main high-performance Android phones over the next few months.

To control all the heat generated by the chipset during gaming and more intensive use, Xiaomi introduces a new cooling system.with larger area to dissipate.

With 4,500 mAh battery, Xiaomi supports 67W wired fast charging, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse charging.

Xiaomi 12 has a renewed look compared to the Mi 11 (Image: Playback/Xiaomi)

The new Xiaomi 12 arrives with an updated design offering rectangular rear module with three cameras. The main one features a 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor, 1/1.56″ size and optical image stabilization.

The other two cameras offer a macro lens to capture finer detail and an ultrawide lens with 13 MP resolution and 123 degree focal length to include more in the image.

For the front camera, the Xiaomi 12 has a 32 MP sensor, improved artificial intelligence for automatic beautification, sharper low-light photos and much more, according to the brand.

Xiaomi 12X has three colors and a smooth finish on all options (Image: Playback/Xiaomi)

Keeping the Xiaomi 12’s design and most of the specs, including the award-winning 6.28-inch screen with 120 Hz rate and 50MP main sensor camera set, the Xiaomi 12X differentiates itself by adopting a simpler processor, now the Snapdragon 870, and does not support wireless charging.

The company also removes computer photography, a great highlight of the Xiaomi 12, as this feat is achieved thanks to the extremely high-performance Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

Xiaomi 12 Pro

The Xiaomi 12 Pro continues with the same design as the smaller model, now jumping to a large 6.73-inch screen and offering an LTPO-type Samsung E5 AMOLED panel.

Xiaomi 12 Pro maintains simpler version design, but with larger size (Image: Playback/Xiaomi)

Such technology allows adapting the refresh rate to reduce energy consumption, adopting 120 Hz only when necessary and being able to reduce the rate to just 10 Hz.

The model retains the toughest Gorilla Glass Victus, as well as support for HDR Dolby Vision and DisplayMate A+ certification, offering even more brightness, now with 1,500 nits.

Xiaomi 12 Pro has a 4,600 mAh battery and 120 W charging (Image: Playback/Xiaomi)

For battery power, the Xiaomi 12 Pro offers 4,600 mAh capacity in a slim 8.16mm body and even more wire-charging power than the Xiaomi 12, now offering an extreme 120W.

For wireless charging, the company maintains the 50W of power, in addition to the 10W of reverse charging for accessories such as headphones and smart watches.

Xiaomi 12 Pro bets on three 50 MP cameras (Image: Playback/Xiaomi)

As for cameras, Xiaomi highlights the use of 50 MP sensors in all three lenses. The main one adopts the powerful IMX707 sensor with big improvements in low light luminance pickup, optical stabilization and 1/1.28″ size.

For the other two 50 MP cameras the brand offers an ultra-wide lens and a dedicated lens for portrait photography, which brings a focal length of 48 mm for more accurate proportions when taking pictures of people.

Price and availability

Starting prices of Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12 (Image: Playback/Xiaomi)

The three models are now available for pre-sales in China, scheduled for December 31st. So far, Xiaomi has not released information about the launch of the Xiaomi 12 line in the international market. Check the prices for each model below:

Xiaomi 12 — 8GB + 128GB: 3,699 Yuan (about BRL 3,300 in conversion)



— 8GB + 128GB: 3,699 Yuan (about BRL 3,300 in conversion) Xiaomi 12 — 8GB + 256GB: 3,999 yuan (~$3,550)



— 8GB + 256GB: 3,999 yuan (~$3,550) Xiaomi 12 — 12GB + 256GB: 4,399 Yuan (~BRL 3,900)

Xiaomi 12X — 8GB + 128GB: 3,199 yuan (~R$2,800)



— 8GB + 128GB: 3,199 yuan (~R$2,800) Xiaomi 12X — 8GB + 256GB: 3,499 Yuan (~R$3,100)



— 8GB + 256GB: 3,499 Yuan (~R$3,100) Xiaomi 12X — 12GB + 256GB: 3,799 yuan (~$3,400)

Xiaomi 12 Pro — 8GB + 128GB: 4,699 yuan (~$4,100)

— 8GB + 128GB: 4,699 yuan (~$4,100) Xiaomi 12 Pro — 8GB + 256GB: 4,999 yuan (~$4,400)

— 8GB + 256GB: 4,999 yuan (~$4,400) Xiaomi 12 Pro — 12GB + 256GB: 5,399 yuan (~BRL 4,800)

Xiaomi 12: technical sheet

Screen : 6.28 inches, 120 Hz rate, OLED, Full HD resolution and 419 ppi

: 6.28 inches, 120 Hz rate, OLED, Full HD resolution and 419 ppi Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Frontal camera : 32 MP

: 32 MP Back camera : 50 MP main, 13 MP ultrawide and macro

: 50 MP main, 13 MP ultrawide and macro Drums : 4,500 mAh

: 4,500 mAh Extras : Quick charge 67W wired, 50W wireless, 10W reverse, NFC, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, on-screen biometrics

: Quick charge 67W wired, 50W wireless, 10W reverse, NFC, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, on-screen biometrics Available colors : green, pink, blue and black

: green, pink, blue and black Operational system: Android 11 under MIUI 13 interface

Xiaomi 12X: technical sheet

Screen : 6.28 inches, 120 Hz rate, OLED, Full HD resolution and 419 ppi



: 6.28 inches, 120 Hz rate, OLED, Full HD resolution and 419 ppi Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 870



: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Frontal camera : 32 MP

: 32 MP Back camera : 50 MP main, 13 MP ultrawide and macro

: 50 MP main, 13 MP ultrawide and macro Drums : 4,500 mAh

: 4,500 mAh Extras : 67W fast charge wired, NFC, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, on-screen biometrics

: 67W fast charge wired, NFC, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, on-screen biometrics Available colors : pink, blue and black

: pink, blue and black Operational system: Android 11 under MIUI 13 interface

Xiaomi 12 Pro: data sheet