Xiaomi 12, 12X and 12 Pro are released with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and more; check out

In an event held this Tuesday morning (28), Xiaomi finally introduced the world to your new high-end smartphones Xiaomi 12. Marking a change in nomenclature, the devices abandon the “Mi” brand and bet only on the name of the manufacturer itself. Plus, they also come out of the box with a host of powerful specs, including a new 50 MP sensor for the main camera and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. So, without too much delay, let’s get to know all the details of the Xiaomi 12 line. Scroll down the page!





23 Dec



26 Dec

Design and fabric

With a premium finish and metal frame, the Xiaomi 12 line hits the market with a design that draws attention. This year’s devices have a camera module in the upper left corner that emphasizes the main sensor and brings a differentiated organization. Also, the display for both is AMOLED, but the Xiaomi 12 comes out of the box with a 6.28-inch screen, while the Xiaomi 12 Pro variant is 6.73 inches, features curved edges and LTPO 2.0 technology. Anyway, they share a refresh rate of 120 Hz, with the resolution of the most powerful model being 2K. As there is AMOLED screen, the fingerprint reader is located under the dashboard. It is also A+ certified on DisplayMate, HDR10+, Gorilla Glass Victus protection and has a small hole to accommodate the selfie camera. For those who enjoy a good audio experience, the Xiaomi 12 line delivers stereo sound and is Dolby Atmos certified.

cameras

When looking at the back of the smartphones, you can see that both have three cameras. However, the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro only share the main sensor resolution of 50 MP (Sony IMX 766 and Sony IMX707 respectively). In both cases, we also have a 32 MP front lens for recording good selfies. Talking more about the Xiaomi 12, there is 13MP wide-angle lens and 5MP telemacro. On the other hand, the Xiaomi 12 Pro delivers all other sensors with the same 50 MP resolution as the main one. Thus, the manufacturer emphasizes that the user will not lose resolution when capturing photos with any of them. The devices record videos in up to 8K resolution, have HDR mode and various scenarios for photos using Artificial Intelligence.

technical specifications

As we are talking about high-end cell phones, Xiaomi announced both with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. RAM and internal storage options go up to 12GB and 256GB, with LPDDR5 and UFS 3.1 technologies, respectively. Smartphones support 5G connection by default, bring Bluetooth 5.2, dual-band WiFi 6 and NFC for pay-as-you-go. To ensure good autonomy, the Xiaomi 12 has a 4,500 mAh battery and the Pro model delivers 4,600 mAh, the first one supports fast charging of 67W and the second reaches 120W in the wired option. Wireless we have 50W, plus the 10W reverse option. Last but not least, the MIUI 12.5 interface is present and runs under Android 11. Xiaomi promises that an update with MIUI 13 will be released in January 2022.

6.28-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution

Display with hole and 120 Hz refresh rate

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Platform

8GB or 12GB of RAM

128GB or 256GB of internal storage

32 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor Wide-angle lens with 13 MP sensor Telemacro lens with 5 MP sensor

5G connection, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, stereo sound and digital player

4,500 mAh battery with 67W fast charging

Android 11 running under the MIUI 12.5 interface

Xiaomi 12 Pro

6.73-inch AMOLED screen with 2K resolution

LTPO display with hole and refresh rate up to 120 Hz

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Platform

8GB or 12GB of RAM

128GB or 256GB of internal storage

32 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor Wide-angle lens with 50 MP sensor Telephoto lens with 50 MP sensor

5G connection, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, stereo sound and digital player

4,600 mAh battery with 120W fast charging

Android 11 running under the MIUI 12.5 interface

Xiaomi 12X

Last but not least, Xiaomi also announced the most affordable 12X cell phone. This model maintains the essence of the standard variant by sharing the design and the same 6.28-inch display size. In addition, we also have the 50 MP main sensor, the 32 MP front end and the 4,500 mAh battery with 67W fast charging. However, the main change is in the chipset, as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 gives space to Snapdragon 870.

Technical specifications

6.28-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution

Display with hole and 120 Hz refresh rate

Snapdragon 870 Platform

8GB or 12GB of RAM

128GB or 256GB of internal storage

32 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor Wide-angle lens with 13 MP sensor Telemacro lens with 5 MP sensor

5G connection, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, stereo sound and digital player

4,500 mAh battery with 67W fast charging

Android 11 running under the MIUI 12.5 interface

Price and availability

Officially launched in four color options, the new Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro hit the market at competitive prices. You can check it below: Xiaomi 12 8GB + 128GB – 3699 Yuan (~R$ 3,265) 8GB + 256GB – 3,999 Yuan (~BRL 3,530) 12GB + 256GB – 4,399 Yuan (~R$3,883)

Xiaomi 12 Pro 8GB + 128GB – 4,699 Yuan (~BRL 4,148) 8GB + 256GB – 4,999 Yuan (~BRL 4,413) 12GB + 256GB – 5,399 Yuan (~R$ 4,766)

Xiaomi 12X 8GB + 128GB – 3,199 Yuan (~BRL 2,824) 8GB + 256GB – 3,499 Yuan (~R$ 3,089) 12GB + 256GB – 3,799 Yuan (~R$3,354)

What did you think of Xiaomi’s new high-end smartphones? Let us know your opinion here in the comments.