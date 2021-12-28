Yosuke Saito, producer of the saga, wants to play with NFTs

Yosuke Saito, producer of the NieR saga, has shown willingness to produce a game with NFTs in the future. According to him, a better use of technology in 2022 could go hand in hand with new ideas. However, the priority for the project is not high at the moment.

In an interview with Famitsu, Saito was asked about “something he is most looking forward to” for next year. Immediately, the dev responded that he was interested in using the feature where players guarantee exclusive items and generate possible income by trading them.

I’m curious about content and games related to NFT. I think new games come from new technologies, so now I want to do something with NFT. However, there are still many unpublished projects on the way and I think of something after announcing them.

In case you don’t already know, NFTs are “Non-Fungible Tokens”, these used to classify cryptoactives as unique to a user. They can be traded on special marketplaces and even give players a financial return.

