Young man who invaded castle to kill Queen Elizabeth has photo released and father expresses shock – Monet

Jaswant Singh Chail has been identified as the man who invaded Windsor Castle with the aim of killing Queen Elizabeth 2nd (Photo: Reproduction

The British press released photos of Jaswant Singh Chail, the young man who broke into Windsor Castle on Christmas Day to assassinate Queen Elizabeth II. Along with images of the 19-year-old, the British newspaper Daily Mail shared a brief statement by his father lamenting what had happened and exposing his family’s shock at Chail’s actions.

“We haven’t had a chance to talk to him yet, but we’re trying to get the help he needs,” said the young man’s father, businessman Jasbir Singh Chail, a resident of Southampton.

“Something terribly wrong happened to our son and we are trying to find out what it was,” said Jasbir Singh Chail. “From our point of view, we are going through a very difficult time. We are trying to resolve all this and it has not been easy”.

Jaswant Singh Chail was arrested in the gardens of Windsor Castle last December 25th with a crossbow in his hands. According to authorities, he was acting confused, not knowing where to go, at the time of his arrest. At the time of the invasion, the British monarch was inside the castle.

The case involving Chail is under investigation by the Metropolitan Police as well as Scotland Yard. The young man is currently detained.

The video attributed to Chail, shared just hours before he invaded Windsor Castle, shows him wearing a black hood, the crossbow in his hands.

Queen Elizabeth 2nd in May 2021 photo (Photo: Getty Images)

He says in the video: “I apologize. I apologize for what I did and what I will do. I will try to kill Elizabeth, Queen of the Royal Family. This is revenge for all those who died in the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre of 1919. It is also revenge for all those killed, humiliated and discriminated against because of their race.”

He ends by saying that his name is no longer Jaswant Singh Chail and is now Darth Janus – in an alleged reference to the villains of the ‘Star Wars’ franchise.

The Jallianwala Bagh Massacre cited in the video resulted in the death of 379 Indians and left over 1200 after the actions of the British authorities occupying India at the time. Watch the video shared by the boy below: