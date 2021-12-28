Zé Neto has his concert schedule canceled with Cristiano to treat his lungs – Who

+



Zé Neto and Cristiano (Photo: Marcelo Sá Barretto/Agnews)

Ze Neto, from the duo with christian, had to interrupt the concert schedule to treat a lung problem. In an official statement issued by the press office of the artists this Sunday night (26), it is informed that their performances are canceled due to the singer’s health. Read below in full.

“The concerts by the duo Zé Neto & Cristiano from today on January 9th will be canceled due to the detection of oral moniliasis (fungus), caused by the use of corticosteroids, a drug used by the singer in the recent treatment to remedy the foci of ground glass in the lung. The singer has already started the new treatment and should be at rest during the aforementioned period. Both Zé Neto and Cristiano are already at home. There is no need for hospitalization in this case, according to Dr. Wandervan Antônio de Azevedo”, says the medical bulletin.

In a video, Zé Neto said that he started circulating on social networks this Monday (20) that he is treating a problem with his lungs. In it, the singer appears thanking all the professionals for their work and effort and mentions a pulmonary problem.

Zé Neto (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

“Thank you, from the bottom of my heart. In this project, I spoke with Cristiano, we bet a lot, we were kind of scared. Everyone knows, it’s no secret, I have a lung problem,” he began, ensuring that you are undergoing treatment. “I’m treating it, I’m trying, I didn’t think I was going to make it. But God is so wonderful that, once again, I think we left here with the bullet for this project,” he concluded.

A Quem, the press office of the sertanejo confirmed this Tuesday (21) that he is facing a lung disease. “Zé Neto has a focus of glass in his lungs. It’s nothing serious, but it causes a little shortness of breath to sing. This type of problem can be a remnant of Covid-19 and is also one of the consequences of using Viper (cigarettes). He is already undergoing treatment,” said the advisor to the report.

COVID-19

Zé Neto was diagnosed with the new coronavirus in June 2020. On the occasion, the singer posted a video on social networks thanking him for the support he was receiving after testing positive for the disease and asking people not to make mistakes. Besides the singer, his father was diagnosed with the new coronavirus. The artist was left in social isolation in the house where he lives with his family in São José do Rio Preto (SP).

“I was really sick and, according to the doctor, I didn’t suffer a third of what a person with Covid, at the worst stage, suffers,” he commented in the video. “My father was asymptomatic. I even wanted to have spoken to you guys beforehand, but my health didn’t allow it. I want to thank you for your words of comfort,” said the singer.

According to Zé Neto, some people “popped up” after he was diagnosed with the disease. “Some people there put their mouths saying that we do not respect. We respect, but we make mistakes at some point. Nobody is 100% perfect, everyone is subject to mistakes. Unfortunately, this disease does not allow mistakes”, he said. “So you don’t make the same mistakes I might have made, take care of yourselves and stay at home. It really is very serious.”

At the end of the video, the singer made a comment to people who “spoken bad”. “I’m just sorry. In a few days, I’m zero bullets again. I kiss my heart and God bless you,” said the countryman.

On the occasion, Natália Toscano, Zé Neto’s wife, also posted a video on a social network to reassure fans. According to the influencer, despite living in the same house, the countryman had no contact with the family. “That’s why you didn’t see him on social media. I didn’t say anything before, because we were waiting for the result. None of us are. Not Angelina, not José, not me, not my mother-in-law, not my employees,” he said.