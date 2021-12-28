Zé Neto is diagnosed with oral thrush; understand what the fungus causes – 12/27/2021

Singer Zé Neto, from the country duo with Cristiano, was diagnosed with oral moniliasis, a kind of fungus, after using steroids to treat lung problems caused by covid-19 and the use of vape, an electronic cigarette.

According to infectologist Alexandre Naime, from the Botucatu Hospital das Clínicas, the singer’s current condition is oral thrush, caused by a fungus called Candida albicans, which is opportunistic. “It takes advantage of a situation of reduced immunity, to settle down. A person who is without any type of anomaly may even have the presence of the fungus, but it does not manifest itself. For those who have chronic immunity problems, or are they doing treatments that affect the immune system, such as chemotherapy, it is more common to appear”, he explains.

To combat the inflammation caused by vape, the singer is using steroid medication, and, according to the specialist, most likely in its inhaled form. “This causes local immunity, that is, the mouth, to be harmed, and explains the appearance of signs of the fungus. Patients with bronchial asthma and bronchitis, for example, who use the same form of medicine also tend to have the problem. “

Symptoms

White plaques on mouth, tongue and roof of mouth;

Pain and discomfort at the site;

Difficulty chewing and swallowing.

How is the treatment?

Zé Neto canceled shows due to oral thrush, probably because he felt pain in his mouth (and singing requires a lot of local muscles) and also because of the appearance caused by the condition.

The problem is treated with mouthwashes with antifungal medications or by taking oral antifungal drugs, which must be prescribed by a doctor.

“The disease is usually not serious, only in extreme cases of immune suppression, such as in patients with AIDS. The fungus can descend into the esophagus and cause complications, but these are much rarer cases”, signals Naime.

Because the vape causes problems?

According to the doctor, the vape, a type of electronic cigarette, has a great mix of substances, including a considerable amount of nicotine, responsible for increasing beats heart, the risk of vasoconstriction, and with it, of stroke and impotence. In the lung, it generates acute inflammation, inducing the change known as ‘ground glass’.