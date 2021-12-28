Zelda: Breath of the Wild voted best game ever in Japan

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild just been elected the best game ever in Japan, according to popular vote.

The title was won after the release of a survey held by Japanese broadcaster TV Asahi with the participation of Japanese players, and the result was published today by Famitsu magazine.

THE vote put Link and Zelda’s adventure on Switch ahead of several consecrated titles and loved by gamers around the world — and, of course, by the Japanese public — as Dragon Quest V and Final Fantasy VII, which makes up the Top 3 according to the results of the survey.

The best games in history

The complete list can be seen on the Famitsu website (in Japanese), but we give you a straw and show the ten best games in history according to popular vote by the Japanese public:

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Dragon Quest V Final Fantasy VII Animal Crossing: New Horizons Splatoon 2 Dragon Quest 3 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Chrono Trigger Final Fantasy X Super Mario Bros. 3

Released in 2017 with Wii U and Switch versions, Zelda: Breath of the Wild is Nintendo exclusive. Its sequel has already been announced, with the right to a trailer that shows some of the gameplay and new mechanics that we’ll see when the game hits stores in 2022.